ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Minister Aab to pay back €27,000 in severance received last year ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Centre).
Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Centre).
News

Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Centre) has promised to pay back the severance he received last year when he resigned from the same post after he was caught by police driving a vehicle with residual traces of alcohol in his system.

"When I was paid this compensation — I received it together with my final check — then I asked the Ministry of Finance whether this was in compliance with the law, and they replied that it was in compliance with the law," Aab told ERR on Thursday. "But as the Government Office has since then interpreted a situation in which a minister resigns to mean that this severance should not be paid, then in order to avoid further dispute, I will return this sum."

According to Aab, he is not interested in arguing over legal interpretations, and regardless considers it essentially fair that ministers who resign are not paid severance.

"I believe that this is also essentially right," he said. "If actions have been different in practice, if this interpretation is backward, then I don't want to argue. I also feel as though this is essentially right, and I will pay it back."

Nonetheless, the minister noted that it was not he that decided that he would receive severance, but rather officials at the Ministry of Finance, to which the Minister of Public Affairs belongs.

"Nobody asked me about it at the time, and the minister himself doesn't decide about it — this is decided by officials," Aab said.

Aab to repay under repayment plan

He admitted that he would not be able to return the more than €27,000 paid to him by the Ministry of Finance all at once, and will have to work out repayment details with the ministry.

"I likely won't be able to [pay the money back] all at once; I will likely have to conclude an agreement with the paying ministry, i.e. the Ministry of Finance," Aab said. "I have also spoken with [Secretary General Veiko Tali], saying that when I head in to the building, then we will go over how this will be technically possible."

The minister stressed that the Government of the Republic Act should be amended to ensure that such interpretations do not occur again.

According to Aab, according to previous interpretations of the law, if the prime minister proposed to the President of the Republic that a minister is dismissed from their position, then the Ministry of Finance found that there were grounds for paying out severance. This time, however, the Ministry of Finance provided a different interpretation, according to which no grounds exist for paying severance if a minister has resigned themselves.

Debate over severance paid to ministers arose after the question came up regarding whether Marti Kuusik (EKRE), who resigned just one day after being sworn in as Minister of Foreign Trade and IT in connection with accusations against him of domestic violence, would also receive severance in the amount of over €31,000.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

jaak aab


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
12:21

Thursday Riigikogu sitting lasts five minutes

11:53

Gallery: Cleric, writer Vello Salo's funeral held in Tallinn

10:58

Ratas appoints Mart Helme first substitute in absence of prime minister

10:21

Gallery: New government convenes at Stenbock House for first meeting

09:02

Party ratings: Centre falling behind Reform, approaching EKRE in popularity

01.05

Ministry: Kuusik not to receive compensation for leaving office

01.05

Officials salaries grow by 10.7 percent, top 3 earners make more than PM

01.05

English-language ERR News panel discussion to herald European elections

Opinion
16:59

Survey suggests foreign employees often earn above national average

16:31

Local government in Narva to lay off 60 employees

16:12

Kuusik replacement should be woman, says Estonia 200 candidate

15:49

Klassikaraadio to broadcast eight concerts during World Music Days

15:13

Gallery: New exhibition about Soviet past opens at Baltic Station

Business
25.04

Government increases Rail Baltic Estonia share capital by €650,000

25.04

First quarter pension fund volume grows to €4.2 billion

24.04

Pskov Oblast wants three-day visa freedom for Estonian, Latvian residents

23.04

Bank of Estonia: Labour market expected to cool this year

23.04

2,900 homes in Kärdla left without power due to line failure

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

EU Elections panel
Latest news
17:49

Average civil service monthly wage in 2018 was €2,433

17:44

Kaupo Meiel: Nothing good left, everything is terrible!

16:59

Survey suggests foreign employees often earn above national average

16:31

Local government in Narva to lay off 60 employees

16:12

Kuusik replacement should be woman, says Estonia 200 candidate

15:49

Klassikaraadio to broadcast eight concerts during World Music Days

15:13

Gallery: New exhibition about Soviet past opens at Baltic Station

15:07

Kuusik saga unconstitutional witch hunt, says EKRE chief Mart Helme

14:20

New government green-lights money laundering legislation amends

13:26

Minister Aab to pay back €27,000 in severance received last year

12:21

Thursday Riigikogu sitting lasts five minutes

12:09

Estonia received more than €10 billion in EU investment over past 15 years

11:53

Gallery: Cleric, writer Vello Salo's funeral held in Tallinn

11:20

Opinion: Who and with whom — How Estonia's EU story began

10:58

Ratas appoints Mart Helme first substitute in absence of prime minister

10:21

Gallery: New government convenes at Stenbock House for first meeting

09:25

Ratas: Estonia remaining pro-European, new government backing EU

09:02

Party ratings: Centre falling behind Reform, approaching EKRE in popularity

01.05

15 years in European Union Estonia's most successful, says prime minister

01.05

Ministry: Kuusik not to receive compensation for leaving office

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: