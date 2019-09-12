ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

SDE asks foreign trade minster Kert Kingo for account of her work to date ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Minister of Foreign Trade and IT Kert Kingo (EKRE).
Minister of Foreign Trade and IT Kert Kingo (EKRE). Source: Vikerraadio/ERR
News

Opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) has asked Minister for Foreign Trade and IT Kert Kingo (EKRE) to give an account of how she spends her working day, on what, and when she has attended international meetings relevant to her role.

"We are used to ministers' professional activity being public in Estonia," said SDE MP and former party leader Jevgeni Ossinovski, who submitted the official interpellation to the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) on Thursday.

"The media covers the activities of various ministers in relatively specific detail. However, we have very little information on the activities of minister Kingo. We know that she will only travel abroad in extreme cases, but what she does with her working days at home has so remained in the dark," Ossinovski continued.

After being appointed IT and foreign trade minister in May, replacing Marti Kuusik who had to step down after a couple of days following domestic violence allegations which appeared in the media, Kingo said she would only travel in exceptional cases, despite her role involving, as its title suggests, promoting Estonia's business interests abroad. Kingo also said that on foreign trips, as elsewhere, her working language would be Estonian, with the use of an interpreter, and not English.

SDE wants Kert Kingo to outline steps she has taken so far to attract foreign investment into Estonia and support the export of Estonian companies. The party is also enquiring when Kingo has represented Estonia at the European Union's foreign affairs council, as well as the union's competitiveness council and its transport, telecommunications and energy council, all of which the party thinks fall under her purview. The party also wants to know what topics Kingo raised at these councils, if she attended them.

According to Estonian news portal Geenius, as of late August, Kingo had only been on one overseas working trip, and had turned down several, including a major economic forum in Poland, unofficially called the "east Davos" summit, which had previously been attended by former president Toomas Hendrik Ilves.

Kingo said at the time that the summer break had been a factor, with invitations still open to her to be reviewed in September.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ekrejevgeni ossinovskisdecoalition governmentforeign investment in estoniakert kingominister for it and foreign trade


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
13:17

New Estonian ambassador to Ukraine presents his credentials to president

12:28

Party leaders disagree with Helme's Ukrainian visa comments

11:50

Green Party to pay debts within a year, plan to stand in local elections

10:52

University of Tartu maintains position in Times Higher Education rankings

09:24

New rules for electric scooters will come into force next summer

Opinion
Business
11.09

2018 civil service pay €1,711 a month, rises highest in local authorities

11.09

Survey: Transferwise top employer pick for students, in diverse list

10.09

Statistics: Exports decreased in July while imports increased

09.09

Ministry of Finance forecasting €69 million more tax revenue for 2019

09.09

Pensions to increase by eight percent in April 2020

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
20:05

Tartu University researchers help reveal Scythians' true identity

19:25

Estonia to use part of EU quota refugee money for integration activities

19:02

Outdoor adverts for British artist's exhibition banned in Tallinn

18:29

Air Baltic continues to make losses but still flies on

18:05

Police detain suspect after woman found dead in Viljandi County

17:29

Department of Cyber ​​Diplomacy to launch later this year

17:10

Tensions in the studio as party chairpersons debate budget, pensions

16:54

Man arrested in Õismäe has history of possessing explosives Updated

16:45

Church bells to toll on anniversary of mass fleeing of Estonians in 1944

16:17

SDE asks foreign trade minster Kert Kingo for account of her work to date

15:45

Gallery: Fifth Tallinn Architecture Biennial opens

15:42

Construction boss deines Savisaar bribery allegations in court

15:15

Simplified visa process to visit St Petersburg launches in October

14:43

Tallinn to ban single-use plastic at public events

13:17

New Estonian ambassador to Ukraine presents his credentials to president

12:28

Party leaders disagree with Helme's Ukrainian visa comments

11:50

Green Party to pay debts within a year, plan to stand in local elections

10:52

University of Tartu maintains position in Times Higher Education rankings

09:24

New rules for electric scooters will come into force next summer

11.09

Reform MP: Rescinding Ukraine visa waiver is radical foreign policy step

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: