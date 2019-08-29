ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

E-voting workgroup recommends more audits and observers ({{commentsTotal}})

news
ERR News
E-voting in Estonia.
E-voting in Estonia. Source: ERR
news

Experts put forward suggestions and recommendations at the second meeting of the e-election working group on Wednesday, commissioned by minister Kert Kingo (EKRE).

Over the past month, committee members have submitted 30 suggestions for improvements. At the second meeting suggested proposals were put forward in three areas.

Head of the working group Raul Rikk said that firstly more resources should be made available so that several independent auditors can check the processes of e-voting. He said this would increase their credibility in Estonia and around the world.

The group is also proposing that the number of people involved in conducting and supervising elections should increase and to raise the number of independent observers at election counts.

Rikk said this could be done, for example, by making it obligatory for a representative from each political party to attend the election counts. Experts could also be invited to follow the process or IT students could be encouraged to write reports.

These changes would help to increase the number of people in society who have received training in the electoral process and understand the structure of the system, Rikk said.

The Working Party will submit a summary report by the end of 2019.

"E-elections are the crown jewel of our digital society," said Foreign trade and IT minister Minister Kert Kingo, who commissioned the working group. She added that people must be certain the system is secure and easy for people to understand.

"When society has concerns about the e-election system concerns they need to be addressed so that credibility remains high," she said in a statement.  

E-voting has been increasing in popularity since it was introduced in Estonia over a decade ago. At the March 3 general election 274,232 votes were cast online, compared with just over 186,000 e-votes at the 2017 municipal election, and 176,491 at the 2015 general election.

Speaking before the first meeting in July, Kingo said that the working group's main aim is to assess the effectiveness of Estonia's e-voting system in the light of both cybersecurity concerns, and electoral regulations.

Tarvi Martens, one of the people behind the e-voting system, has said he regards the move as a political statement. The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) members have in the past been critical of e-voting, principally on security issues.

Head of the National Cyber ​​Security Policy of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Raul Rikk, leads the working group, which includes: Tarvi Martens, Tanel Tammet, Mihkel Solvak, Liia Hänni, Epp Maaten, Märt Põder, Mihkel Tammet, Mariko Jõeorg-Yurtenko, Martti Allingu, Arne Koit Hanga and Heldur-Valdek Seeder.

 ---

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

ekree-votingi-votingkert kingoe-voting comission


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Baltic Way 30th Anniversary
MORE NEWS
10:37

Nothing wicked in seeking counsel from law firm, says President's Office

09:44

Gallery: First passengers ride driverless bus in Tallinn

09:12

Reinsalu meets with Turkish foreign minister in Tallinn

08:35

Tartu win not a 'unanimous' decision for European Capital of Culture 2024

28.08

Gallery: IKEA gives sneak peek at Tallinn location opening Thursday

Opinion
Business
27.08

Gallery: First phase of Port of Tallinn D-Terminal to be finished this fall

27.08

Regional stations to be built along Rail Baltica route

27.08

Pharmaceutical bodies slam reforms, say ministry manipulated public

27.08

Bus drivers to hold protest, threaten strike action if wages not raised

26.08

Cornerstone to be laid for €7.5 million senior living building in Tallinn

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:59

Bolt teams up with University of Tartu to launch self-driving tech research

16:55

Opinion: State hinting it's time to cut corners on Estonia's eastern border

16:11

E-voting workgroup recommends more audits and observers

15:48

Kofkin trial eyewitness says the businessman paid Savisaar's medical bill

14:51

Bank of Estonia to tighten housing loan risk assessments

13:33

Savisaar trial co-defendant Alexander Kofkin's hearing starts Thursday

13:05

New regulations for electric scooters to be introduced

12:43

Fireworks display will mark 25th anniversary of Russian troop withdrawal

12:17

IT minister sticks to vow to keep foreign working trips to a minimum

12:10

Survey: Estonians' interest in buying alcohol in Latvia beginning to wane

11:50

Helme: Four lane roads, Muhu bridge possible with private sector projects

11:31

Reinsalu in Helsinki for informal EU foreign ministers meeting

11:15

Daily: Russian Cultural Center finances in disarray

11:06

Manufacturing and trade boost business sector turnover in second quarter

10:37

Nothing wicked in seeking counsel from law firm, says President's Office

09:44

Gallery: First passengers ride driverless bus in Tallinn

09:12

Reinsalu meets with Turkish foreign minister in Tallinn

09:01

Kontaveit US Open doubles match postponed due to rain

08:35

Tartu win not a 'unanimous' decision for European Capital of Culture 2024

28.08

Gallery: IKEA gives sneak peek at Tallinn location opening Thursday

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: