ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

RIA does not have funds to implement e-election workgroup's proposal ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
State's Information System Authority (RIA).
State's Information System Authority (RIA). Source: Nelli Pello/RIA
News

News portal Geenius writes the Information System Authority (RIA) does not have enough money to implement a suggestion of the e-election workgroup to involve more people in the process and hopes to rely on volunteers and expert help instead.

The workgroup proposed to increase the number of people who participate in e-elections, Geenius wrote, as it is thought the circle of people currently involved in e-elections is too small which does not increase the public's confidence in the system.

Margus Arm, head of RIA's eID department, said the agency has no money to hire new staff and instead sees volunteers and external experts as a solution: "At the moment, RIA is not able to hire additional people, nor does it have the resources to do so."

Arm said RIA shared the view that the development and maintenance of election-related information systems should be better and more sustainably funded. He thought the workgroup was a good initiative: "It provided an opportunity for experts to discuss face-to-face the security and organization of e-elections, especially during the electoral period," he said. "In our opinion, a similar broad-based format of cooperation could continue, because in this way, dissenting professionals can explain their views to each other." 

The e-election taskforce completed a report which includes 25 proposals for supplementing Estonia's e-election system, improving its reliability and managing risks last week.

Minister of Foreign Trade and Information Technology Kaimar Karu said the report provided a useful overview of the issues surrounding e-elections.

"The current e-election system has been in development and use since 2005 already, and, as with any other complex system, it requires continued further development and improvement," Karu said last week.

The report by the taskforce, which was launched by previous IT minister Kert Kingo (EKRE), will agree on further steps in cooperation with other involved ministries and agencies.

Over a period of six months, the e-election task force analyzed all submitted proposals for improvement, and the finished report highlights 25 of the most important assessments and suggestions.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
14:24

Storm update: Over 18,000 households without power Thursday morning Updated

14:12

Government OKs amendments for more effective money laundering prevention

13:47

Gallery: Santa Claus visits MPs at Riigikogu

13:14

Minimum wage increase agreed by Riigikogu

12:53

Top court: Bill seeking to expand EDF surveillance rights unconstitutional

12:11

Ukrainian tennis player Lesia Tsurenko gets Estonian coach

11:45

University of Tartu developing translation programme with Mozilla Firefox

11:15

Legal Affairs Committee supports Parmas for prosecutor general

10:52

Design work for Ülemiste Terminal to begin next month

10:34

Papers: Pharmacy moguls cutting off their own noses to spite their faces

10:11

Defense minister: Putin invite to Estonia not affecting security situation

09:33

Supreme Court to rule on president's defense forces act dispute on Thursday

09:14

RIA does not have funds to implement e-election workgroup's proposal

08:43

Gallery: Estonian Santa Claus, Russian Grandfather Frost meet in Narva

18.12

Rescue Board: Storm slowing but 33,000 households still without power Updated

18.12

Storm brings disruption, cancellations to island ferry connections

18.12

Storm leaves more than 36,000 households without power Updated

18.12

Emergency center sees huge rise in reports, callers face delays

18.12

Tallinn tramline reopened after fallen tree removed

18.12

Fallen trees delay trains Updated

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: