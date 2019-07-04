ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

IT minister convenes inaugural e-voting working group ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Minister of Foreign Trade and IT Kert Kingo (EKRE).
Minister of Foreign Trade and IT Kert Kingo (EKRE). Source: Vikerraadio/ERR
News

Minister for Foreign Trade and Information Technology Kert Kingo (EKRE) is convening an e-voting working group for the first time on Thursday.

Kingo says that the group's main aim is to assess the effectiveness of Estonia's e-voting system in the light of both cybersecurity concerns, and electoral regulations, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

Tarvi Martens, one of the people behind the e-voting system, has said he regards the move as a political statement.

Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) members have in the past been critical of e-voting, principally on security issues. For instance, following the 2017 municipal elections, the party mounted an appeal to the Electoral Committee, questioning why the e-vote had gone ahead in October of that year, despite a recently-detected security risk that could have potentially affected up to quarter of a million Estonian ID cards.

The party has also previously questioned the right of non-citizens who have residency to vote in municipal elections. All those holding permanent residents, including non-EU citizens and so-called stateless persons/persons of indeterminate citizenship, are eligible to vote in the local elections. All EU citizens registered resident in Estonia can vote in the European Parliamentary elections.

EKRE perfomed better in the overall vote at the March 3 general elections, than it did in the e-voting component – 17.8 percent of the vote, compared with 13.5 percent.

It attained one seat at the May 26 European elections, getting 12.7 percent of the overall vote.

E-voting as a whole has seen a rising trend, with the March 3 general election seeing 274,232 votes cast online, compared with just over 186,000  e-votes at the 2017 municipal election, and 176,491 at the 2015 general election.

The working party includes civil servants connected with the field, such as Mihkel Tammet, from the Defence Resources Agency, Raul Rikk, national cybersecurity policy director, and Martti Alling of the Centre of Registers and Information Systems. Tarvi Martens and other individuals including former politician and leading light in the Estonian independence movement Liia Hänni were reportedly invited participate in the group, as well as philosopher and activist Märt Põder, and politician Heldur-Valdek Seeder. The latter raised security concerns on e-voting ahead of the March 3 elections, where he was an Isamaa candidate.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

cybersecurity2019 european elections2019 estonian parliamentary electionse-voting in estoniakert kingo


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
PACE restores russian voting rights
MORE NEWS
03.07

Supreme Court refutes finance minister same-sex marriage recognition claims

03.07

Nolan movie deal includes cultural program laid on for Tallinn residents

03.07

Defense ministry signs LMT arms contract in the US

03.07

Prime minister welcomes new EU top leaders, positive that two are women

03.07

European Court of Human Rights no use to Estonians, says finance minister

03.07

Tapa base warehouse complex €10 million contract signed

03.07

Defense ministry recoursing to Supreme Court in long-running wind farm case

02.07

Tartu court approves custody for house fire murder suspect

Opinion
11:56

Foreign Minister: CEE nations underrepresented in top-level EU appointments

11:01

Education minister in Paris for G7 meeting

10:21

Oil shale cutbacks will bring industry to a halt, says municipality chief

09:06

IT minister convenes inaugural e-voting working group

08:18

Anett Kontaveit reaches Wimbledon third round

Business
01.07

State tentatively moving back into electric vehicle purchase support

30.06

Air Baltic paints Airbus A220-300 in Estonian colors

29.06

Minister: State prepared to back potential new shale oil refinery

28.06

Retail trade turnover growth decelerates in May

28.06

Russia files €700,000 civil action against Estonian fishing boat captain

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:17

Gallery: Dancers hold final rehearsal for Dance Festival

12:32

Irish 'Downton Abbey' star attending Song Festival

11:56

Foreign Minister: CEE nations underrepresented in top-level EU appointments

11:01

Education minister in Paris for G7 meeting

10:21

Oil shale cutbacks will bring industry to a halt, says municipality chief

09:06

IT minister convenes inaugural e-voting working group

08:18

Anett Kontaveit reaches Wimbledon third round

03.07

President visits elite UK amphibious unit on exercise with Defence League

03.07

Galleries: Song Festival flame arrives in Tallinn

03.07

Eighth Friends International event brings together global Estonia allies

03.07

Supreme Court refutes finance minister same-sex marriage recognition claims

03.07

Nolan movie deal includes cultural program laid on for Tallinn residents

03.07

Defense ministry signs LMT arms contract in the US

03.07

Toomas Sildam: Following PACE walkout, should Estonia leave the UN too?

03.07

Legal association says draft amends could hamper detainee legal rights

03.07

Gallery: NATO troops help set up for Song and Dance Festival this weekend

03.07

Prime minister welcomes new EU top leaders, positive that two are women

03.07

European Court of Human Rights no use to Estonians, says finance minister

03.07

Tapa base warehouse complex €10 million contract signed

03.07

Defense ministry recoursing to Supreme Court in long-running wind farm case

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: