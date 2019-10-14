ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

IT minister Kingo replaces Huawei phone ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
IT and Foreign Trade minister Kert Kingo.
IT and Foreign Trade minister Kert Kingo. Source: Raigo Pajula/Stenbocki maja
News

Delfi's ärileht.ee portal reported on Sunday that Foreign Trade and IT Minister Kert Kingo has replaced a controversial Huawei phone she was using.

In an interview with TV3's Laser in September, Kingo (EKRE) admitted she was still using a Huawei phone to access and read emails without two-step verification.

This is despite the fact that at the end of last year, the RIA, the state information system agency under the authority of IT Minister Kingo, announced that it would no longer recommend using Huawei equipment in the state office.

Speaking on Laser, Kingo said she was in no hurry to replace her Huawei phone because and did not want to use tax payers' money to buy a new one, "Nor do I have such sensitive data on my phone that would require a higher level of security," Kingo said, while admitting to reading work emails on her device.

As a result of the criticism following the broadcast, the minister's telephone was replaced with an iPhone, Delfi's ärileht.ee portal reported, her previous Huawei phone was also a Riigikogu work phone.

Huawei, a Chinese brand, has been widely criticised and claims have been made the telecoms company is being used by the Chinese government for espionage.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

kert kingo


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
12:55

Parents no longer have to apply for family benefits

12:18

Nordic and Baltic ministers discuss China, Brexit, Eastern partnership

11:55

IT minister Kingo replaces Huawei phone

11:33

Foreign minister to discuss Syria and Ukraine with EU

10:54

Speed skater Saskia Alusalu starts season with record-breaking time

10:26

Film studio could be built in Tartu

09:45

Centre Party receives most donations in third quarter, Isamaa least

09:03

Narva bridge renovation work starts Monday Updated

08:44

Arvo Pärt Centre visited by more than 33,000 people in first year

13.10

Leader of Estonian Trade Union Confederation elected

13.10

Gallery: Two new stained glass windows revealed at Tallinn's Jaani kirik

13.10

Half of women skip breast cancer screening checks

13.10

Residents' parking in Tallinn to change

13.10

Plans to scrap extra tax for mothers who give birth at "wrong time of year"

13.10

Gallery: Kalev/Cramo defeat Kazan Unics in VTB United League

13.10

Ex-Centre Party member Raimond Kaljulaid choosing between SDE, Reform

13.10

Kiik on LGBT funding: Government should not persecute individual groups

12.10

Justice Minister: Chief prosecutor candidate issue to be solved soon

12.10

Scientists release 5000 sturgeon to repopulate Narva River

12.10

Eesti Post: Rising cost of subscription services inconvenient for everyone

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: