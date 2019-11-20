Paper: Future of Huawei phones in Estonia unclear

Chinese mobile phone giant Huawei says it has not decided whether it will continue to offer its new models on the Estonian market, in future.

The company, the second largest phone manufacturer on the world market, also says it does not know at this point whether its new models will be powered by Google Mobile Services (GMS), daily Postimees reports (link in Estonian).

Huawei was blacklisted by the U.S. earlier this year, meaning it must not carry key software required by other Andriod-powered phones, with its latest model not carrying well-known apps and gadgets such as Facebook, Youtube and Google Maps, and not being made available on the Estonian market.

Whether the company will develop its own software ecosystem to replace those barred by the U.S. sanctions is not yet known either, though its existing models up to now have carried Google services and receive the relevant updates.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!