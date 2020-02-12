ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Justice minister to meet with Huawei lobbyists on Thursday

Raivo Aeg. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Justice minister Raivo Aeg (Isamaa) will hold a meeting with lobbyists from Chinese technology company Huawei on Thursday as the company continues to lobby in European countries.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice said the meeting was proposed by Huawei who want to clarify their position on setting up 5G networks.

Huawei said Aeg will meet with former interior minister and member of the Riigikogu Marko Pomerants, who now works for Powerhouse, and Sten Luiga Senior Partner at law firm Cobalt.

In mid-January, the Minister of Foreign Trade and Information Technology Kaimar Karu met with Huawei on his own initiative. "The development of a regulation on communication networks is a long process which still has a number of outstanding issues. I have repeatedly addressed the topic at the European Union level, met with telecom operators in Estonia and abroad and now the technology manufacturers," Karu said after the meeting. 

Mika Lauhde, the company's vice president of cybersecurity and privacy, said in a recent interview with "Aktuualne kaamera" that European countries' decisions to mitigate security risks in setting up 5G networks are a good starting point.

"I'd say it's a starting point. We have been building this system for many years. This is one milestone for us that allows us to move forward. I don't think our work to build credibility and transparency will end here, I'd say it all starts here. Of course, now we have the green light to continue and build trust in Europe," he said.

Editor: Helen Wright

raivo aeghuawei
