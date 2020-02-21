ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Huawei lobbyist attends parliament's Huawei threat briefing ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Marko Pomerants.
Marko Pomerants. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Lobbyist for controversial Chinese telecom equipment manufacturer Huawei Marko Pomerants attended a briefing on Huawei for the Isamaa Riigikogu faction by the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service and the Government Office, Postimees writes.

Former interior minister Pomerants is not a member of the Riigikogu today but sits on the board of the coalition Isamaa party.

Isamaa faction chair Priit Sibul and Pomerants told the paper that their information suggests the briefing covered public information, while spokesperson for the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications Laura Laaster said MPs were also given information designated for in-house use only. "A corresponding notation was brought to the attention of MPs at the presentation," she said.

Pomerants said he asked Sibul if he could attend the briefing and was given the green light.

The Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service warns in its annual report that even though Huawei and other Chinese firms could appear to be private entities, final control over them could rest with the Chinese government. The Chinese embassy in Tallinn reacted painfully and demanded the service retract its position on Chinese threats.

Pomerants started working for Powerhouse earlier this year. The PR agency employs another former minister, Andres Anvelt, and is run by former minister Janek Mäggi.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS kinow and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

priit sibulmarko pomerantsestonian foreign intelligence servicehuaweilobbying
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:47

Konstantin Päts monument installed in Ida-Viru County

16:25

Gallery: Fotografiska hosts Tom of Finland exhibition

15:52

RIA: New type of financial fraud spreading in Estonia

15:27

Kaljulaid: Gratitude and acknowledgement are more important than ever

15:14

Sõnajalgs pulling wind farm development activities out of Estonia

14:51

Woman charged with foster home physical abuse of five children

14:26

Gallery: President presents 114 state awards

14:05

Population minister wants alcohol sales ban at Independence Day events

13:42

Online Livonian lesson marks International Mother Language Day

13:26

City of Põlva declares war on county's coat of arms

13:02

Sculptures dressed in hats and scarves for anniversary of republic

12:51

Scientists testing early potatoes in Jõgeva

12:36

Huawei lobbyist attends parliament's Huawei threat briefing

12:04

Politicians and PR managers trying to lay down lobbying rules

11:36

Rainer Vakra elected Tallinn city council Social Democrats' leader

11:27

Simson: EU Green Deal's impact analysis ready for next summer

11:07

Latvia makes smaller alcohol excise hike than first planned

10:44

Jüri Ratas stands with picketing Estonian farmers in Brussels

10:29

Jaak Aab in Kohtla-Järve: there won't be quick end to oil shale industry

10:02

Party ratings: Center Party losing support among Russian speaking voters

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: