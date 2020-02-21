Huawei lobbyist attends parliament's Huawei threat briefing

Lobbyist for controversial Chinese telecom equipment manufacturer Huawei Marko Pomerants attended a briefing on Huawei for the Isamaa Riigikogu faction by the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service and the Government Office, Postimees writes.

Former interior minister Pomerants is not a member of the Riigikogu today but sits on the board of the coalition Isamaa party.

Isamaa faction chair Priit Sibul and Pomerants told the paper that their information suggests the briefing covered public information, while spokesperson for the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications Laura Laaster said MPs were also given information designated for in-house use only. "A corresponding notation was brought to the attention of MPs at the presentation," she said.

Pomerants said he asked Sibul if he could attend the briefing and was given the green light.

The Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service warns in its annual report that even though Huawei and other Chinese firms could appear to be private entities, final control over them could rest with the Chinese government. The Chinese embassy in Tallinn reacted painfully and demanded the service retract its position on Chinese threats.

Pomerants started working for Powerhouse earlier this year. The PR agency employs another former minister, Andres Anvelt, and is run by former minister Janek Mäggi.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS kinow and never miss an update!