ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

ICDS director: 5G memorandum a matter of security for Estonia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
ICDS Director Sven Sakkov.
ICDS Director Sven Sakkov. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia's decision to sign the 5G memorandum with the U.S. is a national security-related matter and is not part of a trade war, International Centre for Defence and Security (ICDS) Director Sven Sakkov said on ETV news broadcast Aktuaalne kaamera on Monday night.

"It seems to me as though it is to the advantage of some companies who are heavily reliant on Huawei technology to illustrate the issue in the context of the trade war," Sakkov said. "For example, Elisa Eesti CEO Sami Seppänen has said that there is no proof anywhere in the world of Huawei's security risks, and that this issue is rooted in the U.S.-Chinese trade war."

The ICDS director believes this is wrong.

"For Estonia, this is a matter of security ⁠— of national security ⁠— because the 5G network is not just the next communications network; it is where our entire lives will be located in the future," he said. "It is where cars will drive, where surgeons will perform surgeries, where factories will operate. Our entire lives will be on there. This is not just a matter of a network."

Sakkov also said that whose 5G network to use will be a matter of trust.

"I believe that is a matter of trust," he explained. "Is there sufficient trust in this producer which has the corresponding technology? Very big countries such as Germany or the U.K. are capable of checking it for themselves. Estonia isn't capable of constantly checking all of that code and technology, because everything may be perfect, but then when a new update comes along, everything is different and you have to do it all again."

Then there is the matter of whether one can trust the control mechanisms in place in the society from which the company originates, he continued.

"Is this a free society?" the center director asked. "Does it have press freedom, an independent judiciary, political opposition, and a civil society keeping an eye on potential abuse?"

Nonetheless, Sakkov does not believe that Estonian-Chinese relations will suffer as a result of Estonia's signing of the memorandum.

"As this is in my opinion a matter of security, then this is specifically a matter of state sovereignty," he said. "The People's Republic of China is the country that talks the most on the world stage about the importance of states' sovereignty. I believe that Estonian diplomats will be able to explain this to China in light of that."

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

icds5gchinasven sakkovhuawei


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
15:07

Prime minister attends Enterprise Estonia New York office opening

14:34

USAID index highlights Estonian civil society organizations as role models

14:01

Rail Baltica construction begins

13:43

Swedish financial watchdog warns Swedbank of possible sanctions

13:17

Winter speed limit of 90 km/h enters into effect Wednesday

12:44

ICDS director: 5G memorandum a matter of security for Estonia

12:32

Health board find second listeria strain Updated

12:26

Prime minister meets UN secretary-general in New York

11:42

Natural gas consumption in Estonia increases by 15 percent on year

10:55

Tänak switch to Hyundai official this week, claims motorsport magazine

10:49

Ticket prices likely to increase as Nordica stops flying from Tallinn

10:11

Financial supervisory authority launches Swedbank misdemeanor proceedings

09:40

MPs support phosphorite exploration in Lääne-Viru County

09:07

16,000 still without power on Monday evening

07:57

Man dies after weekend storms

28.10

Storm shows Estonia not ready for crises yet

28.10

Think tank report outlines steps NATO needs to take to defend Baltics

28.10

Ministry preparing to regulate lobbying

28.10

Insurers: Storm damage amounting to hundreds of thousands of euros

28.10

Storm disrupts agencies' internet connection in south of country

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: