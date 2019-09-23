Riigikogu committees disagree with 5G petition

The social affairs and environment committees of the Riigikogu decided on Monday not to agree with the petition titled "We demand a halt to the installation of 5G technology in Estonia" made to the parliament

The chairman of the social affairs committee, Tõnis Mölder, said that not a single serious argument has been submitted that would give grounds for halting the installation of 5G technology.

"While technological development is definitely necessary, it should take into account people's health. Therefore, we consider it very important for measurements to be performed between masts when new mast are taken into use that would demonstrate that radiation poses no threat to people's health and the health of the environment," Mölder said according to Riigikogu spokespeople.

The chairman of the environment committee, Erki Savisaar, added that as regards the use of the frequencies that are taken into use upon the implementation of 5G technology, no sufficient scientific proof has been offered to suggest it is dangerous or could cause environmental disturbances.

"The frequencies to be taken into use with 5G technology are close to the frequencies already in use and no significant differences can be anticipated when it comes to their biological impact. It is advisable to continuously implement with whatever electromagnetic radiation the principle of caution and rational use, and without doubt the total power density of all fields must meet valid radiation norms also in the future," Savisaar said.

The social affairs committee will turn to the Ministry of Social Affairs and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications with a request to perform measurements between 5G masts when 5G is being implemented.

