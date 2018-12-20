news

Telia, Ericsson launch 5G pilot network in Tallinn ({{commentsTotal}})

TalTech is now home to the first 5G pilot in Estonia.
TalTech is now home to the first 5G pilot in Estonia. Source: ERR
Telia and Ericsson have launched a 5G pilot network at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) that can be used by businesses and research institutions alike.

With the help of the network, researchers and students at TalTech as well as businesses and startups will be able to create and test solutions requiring ultrafast and quality data communications, the university said.

At the same time, the network is a standing one, using 5G network components that are consistent with standards and meant for commercial use.

Telia Eesti CTO Kirke Saar said that the launch of the 5G network marks the real arrival of the fifth generation of mobile communications in Estonia.

"We hope to see new and exciting future services and business models born on the back of 5G technology," Ms Saar said, adding it was for this reason that various parties are awaited to test out the opportunities offered by the new technology.

According to Ms Saar, TalTech, which brings together technical know-how, smart people and the experience of working together with very different partners, is the ideal place for this. Telia Eesti also sees in 5G technology strong support for the company's recently launched Internet of Things, or NB-IoT network, which became the first commercial user of the next generation network.

"TalTech, Telia and Ericsson are taking this step because they believe in the creativity of researchers and students in using this platform and generating new ideas," said TalTech rector Jaak Aaviksoo.

Ericsson Eesti director Andrus Durejko described the launch of the 5G network meeting standards and utilising components meant for commercial use as an important step toward the arrival of the first 5G services on the market in Estonia.

"The launch of the 5G netowrk in one of the most creative environments in Estonia, TalTech campus, is a good exaple of today's partners' wish to drive innovation and continue the digitisation of Estonian society," Mr Durejko said.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

