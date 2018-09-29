news

Baltic ministers sign Via Baltica 5G agreement ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Rene Tammist (SDE).
Rene Tammist (SDE). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Rene Tammist (SDE) signed a cooperation agreement with Baltic counterparts in Riga on Friday, facilitating a 5G mobile network along the Via Baltica highway.

Via Baltica is the 970 km stretch of European route E67, running between Warsaw and Tallinn.

"Today, it is not only people who need a fast and reliable internet connection, but also numerous devices, production processes and logistics solutions,'' said Mr. Tammist in a press release.

Facilitates self-driving vehicles

''Supplying the Via Baltica road connecting Tallinn, Riga and Kaunas (Lithuania) with a 5G connection will facilitate self-driving vehicles and expand opportunities for freight carriers," he added. Network frequencies are to be distributed to companies late in 2018, it is reported.

"Estonia is at an advantage compared with many other European countries, as we have previously contributed to the nationwide development of a base network, the basis for offering a 5G connection. The state's responsibility is to offer entrepreneurs a favourable business environment for creating a 5G network and bringing services and devices using a high speed connection to the market," the minister continued.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Tammist and Latvian Minister of Transport Uldis Augulis (Union of Greens and Farmers) in Riga, with Lithuanian Minister of Transport and Communications Rokas Masiulis signing it in Vilnius, on Friday.

5G internationally

Mr. Tammist also attended the "5G Techritory. Baltic Sea Region Ecosystem" forum. Baltic cooperation in implementing 5G and opportunities for its use globally was also discussed.

The forum brought together entrepreneurs, top public sector executives and EU digital leaders, from more than 70 countries.

Mr. Tammist also met Mervi Airaksinen, CEO of tech company Cisco Baltics/Finland, and ambassador to Latvia Arti Hilpus, further discussing opportunities for Estonian companies in Latvia.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: BNS

via balticarene tammist5g in estoniamobile networks in estoniacellular networks in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
28.09

Gallery: Victims of MS Estonia sinking remembered in Tallinn

28.09

European Commission committee adopts Rail Baltica implementation decision

28.09

Gemalto: €152 million PPA claim disproportionate

28.09

Ryanair strike not to affect Tallinn flights

27.09

Estonia buys embassy building in Ottawa

27.09

Ratas, Pro Patria ministers slam Kallas' proposal to eliminate social tax

27.09

Gallery: PPA introduces newest version of Estonian ID card

27.09

Rubesa slams Baltic governments, sees no chance of success without reforms

FEATURE
BUSINESS
28.09

Ryanair strike not to affect Tallinn flights

27.09

State favours simplifying foreigners establishing businesses in Estonia

27.09

Baiba Rubesa resigns as CEO of RB Rail

27.09

Est-For seeking local governments interested in pulp mill

26.09

Blackstone planning to exit Luminor in 4-7 years

25.09

Reform submits bill to reduce alcohol duties

24.09

EU calls for probe into Danske money laundering scandal

23.09

Port cargo volumes in first eight months of 2018 up 2.2% on year

Opinion
13.08

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Latest news
17:04

Several different world views may comprise next parliament, says speaker

13:24

Baltic ministers sign Via Baltica 5G agreement

10:02

No link between Skripal and Estonian spy cases, says security service

28.09

Council of Europe: Gender, older persons' rights need improving in Estonia

28.09

Estonia to discontinue deployments of platoon-sized units to Lebanon

28.09

Russian cultural autonomy needs serious consideration, says Yana Toom MEP

28.09

Est-For Invest eyeing Lake Lämmijärv as water source for pulp mill project

28.09

Kontaveit advances to final in Wuhan Open

28.09

Gallery: Bus, tram collision in Tallinn's Viru Square disrupts traffic Updated

28.09

Gallery: Victims of MS Estonia sinking remembered in Tallinn

28.09

European Commission committee adopts Rail Baltica implementation decision

28.09

August retail turnover up 2% on year

28.09

Gemalto: €152 million PPA claim disproportionate

28.09

Earl, Countess of Wessex to visit Estonia next month

28.09

Ryanair strike not to affect Tallinn flights

27.09

Estonia buys embassy building in Ottawa

27.09

Ratas, Pro Patria ministers slam Kallas' proposal to eliminate social tax

27.09

Gallery: PPA introduces newest version of Estonian ID card

27.09

State favours simplifying foreigners establishing businesses in Estonia

27.09

Rubesa slams Baltic governments, sees no chance of success without reforms

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: