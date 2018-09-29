Baltic ministers sign Via Baltica 5G agreement

Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Rene Tammist (SDE) signed a cooperation agreement with Baltic counterparts in Riga on Friday, facilitating a 5G mobile network along the Via Baltica highway.

Via Baltica is the 970 km stretch of European route E67, running between Warsaw and Tallinn.

"Today, it is not only people who need a fast and reliable internet connection, but also numerous devices, production processes and logistics solutions,'' said Mr. Tammist in a press release.

Facilitates self-driving vehicles

''Supplying the Via Baltica road connecting Tallinn, Riga and Kaunas (Lithuania) with a 5G connection will facilitate self-driving vehicles and expand opportunities for freight carriers," he added. Network frequencies are to be distributed to companies late in 2018, it is reported.

"Estonia is at an advantage compared with many other European countries, as we have previously contributed to the nationwide development of a base network, the basis for offering a 5G connection. The state's responsibility is to offer entrepreneurs a favourable business environment for creating a 5G network and bringing services and devices using a high speed connection to the market," the minister continued.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Tammist and Latvian Minister of Transport Uldis Augulis (Union of Greens and Farmers) in Riga, with Lithuanian Minister of Transport and Communications Rokas Masiulis signing it in Vilnius, on Friday.

5G internationally

Mr. Tammist also attended the "5G Techritory. Baltic Sea Region Ecosystem" forum. Baltic cooperation in implementing 5G and opportunities for its use globally was also discussed.

The forum brought together entrepreneurs, top public sector executives and EU digital leaders, from more than 70 countries.

Mr. Tammist also met Mervi Airaksinen, CEO of tech company Cisco Baltics/Finland, and ambassador to Latvia Arti Hilpus, further discussing opportunities for Estonian companies in Latvia.

