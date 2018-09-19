news

Share of internet users in Estonia reaches 89% ({{commentsTotal}})

News
The vast majority of Estonian households use mobile internet as well.
The vast majority of Estonian households use mobile internet as well. Source: ERR
News

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Wednesday, in 2018, the share of internet users among people between the ages of 16-74 reached 89%, up one percent on year.

91% of households had an internet connection at home, which is 2% more than in 2017. Almost all households with children (99%) and 87% households without children had internet at home. Fixed broadband connection (wired or wireless) was used at home by 89% of the households with internet connection, while 81% of the households with internet connection had mobile internet.

98% of 16-54-year-old internet users had used the internet in the last 3 months. The share of internet users increased the most among 65-74-year-olds, up from 53% to 59%, and the digital divide between the youngest (16-24-year-olds) and the oldest age group (65-74-year-olds) decreased to 41%. 92% of internet users used the internet daily.

Nine out of ten 16-74-year-old internet users used the internet to send or read emails, use internet banking services and seek information on goods and services. 69% of internet users watched videos (e.g. films, music) and 66% listened to music online. In the last 12 months, one in four internet users had booked a transport service (e.g. Taxify or Uber) and one in five an accommodation service (e.g. on Airbnb.com) from a private person through a website or mobile app. In the last 12 months, 81% of internet users submitted applications or data, such as an e-tax declaration, and 78% had sought information on the website or mobile phone app of a public sector authority.

In the last 12 months, 68% of internet users bought or ordered a product or service online, which is 3% more than in 2017. Among women who use the internet, the share of e‑commerce users is 71%, whereas the same share for men is 65%. The share of e-commerce users who had ordered from the internet at least 5 times increased by 4%, from 23% to 27%. Products or services were ordered primarily from Estonian sellers (85% of e-commerce users). In the last year, the orders from sellers outside the European Union (e.g. US, China) increased by 5%. The products ordered the most from the internet were insurance policies (66%), travel and accommodation services (63%) and tickets to various events (58%).

Few businesss employ ICT specialists

In 2018, 13% of Estonian enterprises employed information and communication technology (ICT) specialists. Less than one tenth (6%) of enterprises tried to recruit or recruited ICT specialists and 4% of enterprises had difficulties recruiting ICT specialists. Unfortunately, the number of ICT specialists is not showing an increase compared to the previous year, but rather a slight decline. On the one hand, this can be explained by the fact that more than half of the enterprises that recruited or tried to recruit ICT specialists in 2017 had difficulties finding ICT professionals. On the other hand, the market has come up with new solutions in the form of cloud services that provide the opportunity to rent software, hardware or combinations of them or use server space to store and save files. The use of such a service enables an enterprise to successfully manage without ICT specialists, as cloud services are managed and monitored by the service providers.

In 2018, one third (34%) of Estonian enterprises purchased cloud services. The most common cloud services are financial and accounting software applications, office software and file storage and hosting and e-mail services. The biggest users of paid cloud services are information and communication sector enterprises, who are providers of cloud services themselves, too.

3D printer use still very limited

In 2018, for the first time in the IT survey of enterprises, information was collected about the use of three‑dimensional (3D) printing technology. Although 3D printing is no longer a new topic, its use in the business sector is not very common, likely due to the fact that the technology involved is not cheap and it is mainly limited to plastics, although universities have already been experimenting with the 3D printing of metal objects. The results of the survey show that 2% of Estonian enterprises have used 3D printing. The technology has been used the most in the information and communication, manufacturing, healthcare and commerce sectors. 3D printing was used primarily to produce models or prototypes for the company's own use or in manufacturing processes.

According to the survey data, 3% of Estonian enterprises have used industrial robots and about 1% have used service robots. Service robots have been used the most by large enterprises that employ 250 or more employees. Manufacturing and transportation and storage enterprises have used service robots both in warehousing systems and assembly work. More than a third (35%) of enterprises using service robots used them in customer service, for example, in informing customers, placing goods, or delivering product information.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

statistics estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
18.09

10 companies ready to privately finance bridges to Saaremaa, Hiiumaa

18.09

Tallinn University of Technology adopts TalTech nickname

18.09

Vseviov: US wants to strengthen cooperation with Estonia

17.09

Finance authority: Denmark knew about Danske risk in 2012

17.09

Court: Partner in same-sex partnership has right to residence permit

17.09

PPA to cancel over 200 speed camera tickets due to software glitch

17.09

Hannes Hanso to leave politics next spring

17.09

Former minister Õunapuu leaves SDE for Centre

FEATURE
BUSINESS
18.09

US court orders Estonian forex broker Tallinex to pay over $10 million

18.09

Employers' manifesto: Tax hikes must be stopped

17.09

Tallinn Airport August passenger numbers up 11.5% on year

16.09

Bank of Estonia: Labour force participation to rise despite aging society

16.09

Nordica subsidiary Regional Jet starts operating Swedish domestic routes

16.09

WSJ: US probing money laundering at Danske's Estonian branch

15.09

INTERVIEW: Tallinna Vesi CEO makes Tallinn water even more transparent

14.09

Pipedrive makes Forbes top 100

Opinion
12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

Culture
2019 Elections
Buses offering free public transport are marked with a distinctive blue sign that reads

Kallas: Reform Party would scrap free regional public transport

Once in government, the currently opposition Reform Party would abolish free rides on county bus routes as a waste of money, Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas told regional daily Tartu Postimees on Tuesday. Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Centre), however, said that her party intends to ensure that the system remains.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
11:42

Nestor represents Estonia at Three Seas Initiative summit in Bucharest

10:49

Audit: Danske's non-resident customers in Estonia moved over €200 billion

09:53

Over 10,000 registered for Papal Mass in Tallinn next week

08:55

Share of internet users in Estonia reaches 89%

18.09

Kallas: Reform Party would scrap free regional public transport

18.09

Up to 120,000 people without health insurance in Estonia

18.09

Kaljulaid meets with Chinese president in Beijing

18.09

No drops in excises expected as state budget more or less ready

18.09

US court orders Estonian forex broker Tallinex to pay over $10 million

18.09

10 companies ready to privately finance bridges to Saaremaa, Hiiumaa

18.09

Exhibit on Baltic centennials, US-Baltic relations opens at Riigikogu

18.09

Employers' manifesto: Tax hikes must be stopped

18.09

Tallinn University of Technology adopts TalTech nickname

18.09

Vseviov: US wants to strengthen cooperation with Estonia

17.09

Finance authority: Denmark knew about Danske risk in 2012

17.09

Court: Partner in same-sex partnership has right to residence permit

17.09

Tallinn Airport August passenger numbers up 11.5% on year

17.09

Michel Sittow exhibit at Kumu attracts nearly 65,000 visitors

17.09

PPA to cancel over 200 speed camera tickets due to software glitch

17.09

Hannes Hanso to leave politics next spring

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: