Turnover volume of grocery stores up in June after long decline

Retail sales turnover rose to €950 million in June – an increase of 1 percent on year – bucking a more than two-year negative trend, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

Johanna Linda Pihlak, a leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, pointed out that the turnover volume of retail trade enterprises, which had declined in May, began to grow again in June.

The increase in turnover volume in June was driven by grocery stores, which saw turnover volume grow after more than two years of decline.

"The last time the turnover volume of grocery stores grew was in March 2024," she said.

Turnover volume index. Source: Statistics Estonia

The turnover volume of both enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel and stores selling manufactured goods remained at the level of June 2025.

"In the case of enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel, it is worth noting that the data covers not only the sale of motor fuels but reflects total sales, including income from food service and provision of other goods and services," the analyst added.

Compared with May, the turnover volume of retail trade enterprises increased by 2 percent in June. According to seasonally and working-day adjusted data, turnover volume was up by one percent compared to the previous month.

In the first half of this year, the retail trade turnover increased by three percent compared with the same period of the previous year.

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