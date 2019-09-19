ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
90 percent of households in Estonia have internet at home

The younger the internet user, the more likely they were to access the internet from their phones or otherwise on the go.
According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Thursday, as of 2019, 90 percent of households have an internet connection at home, and it is used daily or almost daily by 98 percent of people between the ages of 16-44.

Of households in Estonia, over 99 percent of families with children had internet at home. In families with single parents, 99.5 percent had fixed broadband connections, up from 98.2 percent in 2018.

In the last three months, 98 percent of internet users between the ages of 16-44 used the internet daily or almost daily. The share of daily or near daily users among those between the ages of 65-74 increased from 71 to 75 percent.

The internet was accessed via mobile phone away from home or work by 83.3 percent of internet users; 36.6 percent used a laptop. Both figures increased on year. Comparing different age groups, a clear trend is evident — the younger the internet users, the higher the percentage of those who access the internet while on the move or via mobile phone.

Among those between the ages of 16-74, nine out of ten internet users continue to use the internet to send emails and access online banking services. 72 percent of internet users listened to music and participated in social networks.

Using the internet to make calls has increased the most, while using the internet to seek information on goods and services, as well as selling their own goods and services online, including auctioning, have decreased — from 89.5 to 86.4 percent and from 26.6 to 20.2 percent, respectively.

In the last 12 months, every third internet user booked a transport service such as Bolt or Uber, while every fourth booked an accommodation service such as airbnb.com from a private person via a website or mobile app.

Products ordered the most from the internet were travel and accommodations services (70 percent), insurance policies (66 percent), and tickets to various events including concerts, movies and theater performances (61 percent). Clothing, footwear and sports goods were bought by every second and food and essential goods by every third e-commerce user.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

