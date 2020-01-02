ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Southern Estonians want refund after high-speed internet project flops ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
High-speed internet is still slow to reach rural parts of the country.
High-speed internet is still slow to reach rural parts of the country. Source: ERR
News

Two years ago, the nonprofit Eesti Andmesidevõrk, which represents Southern Estonian local governments, introduced its "Internet koju" ("Internet Home") project as the Baltics' largest internet project, promising to bring broadband internet to the majority of people living in rural areas. The nonprofit has been unable to deliver on its promises, however, and many of those who signed up for the project are now asking for their money back.

Aigar Kalk is one of 6,000 Southern Estonian residents who responded to Eesti Andmesidevõrk's request, submitted an application and paid €153 to sign up for the installation of high-speed internet at his home along the Latvian border.

"This would give me the opportunity to work from home; it would give me the opportunity to monitor my household; it would also allow for smart home solutions," Kalk said, explaining his interest in high-speed internet.

Eesti Andmesidevõrk promised a couple of years ago that they would hook 90 percent of Southern Estonian residents up with high-sped internet, and people were encouraged to subscribe. In late November, however, subscribers were sent a letter.

"That no, as the state is not providing any more funding, then you are completely out of this project, but we will keep dealing with it, and it's possible that within the next two years, you may still get this connection," Ave Tamra, another resident interested in the program, noted that the letter said.

"As officials from the Ministry of Economic Affairs have arbitrarily made decisions regarding the funding of the basic network for the past three years, Eesti Andmesidevõrk has not received enough funding, and as a result, it will not be possible for us to deliver high-speed internet to as many people requesting it as we had initially planned," Eesti Andmesidevõrk representative Hanna Kaplan said.

Kaplan added that approximately 6,000 people have subscribed with the nonprofit by now, half of whom have been sent notices by the nonprofit that they can have fiber-optic cable connections installed.

The Estonian government had promised local governments €20 million for the construction of the so-called "last mile" of high-speed internet infrastructure, but thereafter decided that a public procurement would be announced for the construction of the local access network, open to major companies such as Elektrilevi and Telia. Despite this message, Andmesidevõrk didn't give up its plans, and instead continued collecting subscriptions and building its basic network.

"Eesti Andmesidvõrk has its own plans, which are greater than those that the state is capable of implementing, and taking regional balance and equitable distribution between counties into account, we haven't been able to satisfy any further requests due to the exhaustion of funds," said Raigo Iling, adviser at the Communications Department of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

Consumers have also not understood why Andmesidevõrk won't use the basic network built by the Estonian Broadband Development Foundation (ELAS SA), which is meant for use by all service providers. Andmesidevõrk, however, says that proximity of an existing basic network is not the only criteria involved in construction of the last mile. Also important, for example, is population density.

"I ask how many households need to join you to get this connection, but there is no answer for this either," Tamra said. "They will not publish the criteria based on which one might decide whether or not they want to join Andmesidvõrk or not."

Andmesidevõrk has promised to refund money to anyone who does not receive high-speed internet via their project soon.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

high-speed internet
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:09

Gallery: Annual New Year's Concert in Tallinn

18:35

Number of NATO jets policing Baltic airspace back down to 8

17:49

Survey: Average Estonian household has six months' worth in savings

17:24

Russian politician condemns New Year's greeting border comments by Põlluaas

17:02

What the papers say: Estonia had a quiet New Year, but making waves abroad

16:54

Minister of Rural Affairs hires two advisers

16:28

Finance ministry reclaims €32,000 of unspent funding from Narva

16:11

Organizations want Child Protection Day declared a flag day

15:51

New Rail Baltic Estonia CEO may be determined next month

15:42

Influenza cases tripled in last week of 2019

15:25

Jüri Vips third in sports portal's young driver rankings

15:10

Eckerö Line ferries carry 1.89 million passengers in 2019

14:51

Two more journalists leave Postimees newspaper

14:39

Paper: Pension funds had best year ever

14:14

Common gas market for Finland, Estonia and Latvia launches

13:46

Southern Estonians want refund after high-speed internet project flops

13:11

Paper: M.V.Wool Vihterpalu factory resumes work on Thursday

12:43

Urmas Reinsalu: It was a year of media radicalization

12:18

€40,000 spent on security to control youths at Pärnu Bus Station

11:53

Ott Tänak: 'I'm happy at Hyundai'

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: