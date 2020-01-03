Elektrilevi rolls out 200 kilometers of high-speed internet cabling

Distribution grid operator Elektrilevi has built around 200 kilometers of operator-neutral access cable which has the capability of providing high-speed internet access to around 9,000 households, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

At the time of writing, around 1,800 customers have signed up to the Elektrilevi high-speed internet project, with the first subscribers likely to receive the connection by the end of February.

Elektrilevi says that proximity of the base network and population density are decisive when it comes to who is connected to the grid and who is not; the most isolated, individual farmsteads will not be served for the meantime, for example.

"In essence, it is feasible to say that not all households will be reached via this project, but there will be 40,000 state-supported households [which are]," said Oliver Ruus, Head of Infrastructure Services at Elektrilevi.

Ruus added that the connection builds on existing infrastructure.

"The last sections will be built on all existing basic networks across Estonia. We are building and connecting a lot to the Estonian broadband foundation network (Eesti Lairiba Sihtasutuse) and also to the Estonian data communication network's NGO (MTÜ Eesti Andmesidevõrgu) basic network.

Connection will cost just under a reported €200 per customer, along with a further fee borne by the operator, i.e the internet service provider using the connection.

As reported on ERR News, a recent high-speed internet project in South Estonia supposed to be provided by Eesti Andmesidevõrk has so far been unable to deliver on its promises, with many of those who signed up for the project now asking for a refund.

