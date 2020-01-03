ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Elektrilevi rolls out 200 kilometers of high-speed internet cabling ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Elektrilevi cabling.
Elektrilevi cabling. Source: ERR
News

Distribution grid operator Elektrilevi has built around 200 kilometers of operator-neutral access cable which has the capability of providing high-speed internet access to around 9,000 households, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

At the time of writing, around 1,800 customers have signed up to the Elektrilevi high-speed internet project, with the first subscribers likely to receive the connection by the end of February.

Elektrilevi says that proximity of the base network and population density are decisive when it comes to who is connected to the grid and who is not; the most isolated, individual farmsteads will not be served for the meantime, for example.

"In essence, it is feasible to say that not all households will be reached via this project, but there will be 40,000 state-supported households [which are]," said Oliver Ruus, Head of Infrastructure Services at Elektrilevi.

Ruus added that the connection builds on existing infrastructure.

"The last sections will be built on all existing basic networks across Estonia. We are building and connecting a lot to the Estonian broadband foundation network (Eesti Lairiba Sihtasutuse) and also to the Estonian data communication network's NGO (MTÜ Eesti Andmesidevõrgu) basic network.

Connection will cost just under a reported €200 per customer, along with a further fee borne by the operator, i.e the internet service provider using the connection.

As reported on ERR News, a recent high-speed internet project in South Estonia supposed to be provided by Eesti Andmesidevõrk has so far been unable to deliver on its promises, with many of those who signed up for the project now asking for a refund.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

elektrilevihigh-speed internet in estoniainternet connection in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
12:49

Gallery: Estonian soldiers build saunas at UN bases in Mali

12:34

Gallery: President attends War of Independence ceasefire ceremony in Narva

12:10

Over-the-counter drugs significantly cheaper in Lithuania than in Estonia

11:57

Song festival painting by British Army officer soon to be ready

11:48

Mikser: Iran's revenge on US could take many forms

11:29

Canine plague found in foxes in Tallinn area

11:07

Gallery: Polish Air Force start NATO air policing duties at Ämari

10:43

Konstantin Vassiljev awarded goal of the year prize

10:25

Richness of Life Party to discuss future plans at general assembly

10:02

Riigikogu to begin reviewing Estonian Defence Forces law again

09:43

Estonian flag raised at United Nations Security Council

09:31

Elektrilevi rolls out 200 kilometers of high-speed internet cabling

09:11

Vormsi Municipality wants major changes to ferry service

08:37

Jõulutunnel charity holiday telethon raises record nearly €400,000

07:29

War of Independence ceasefire centennial to be marked on Friday Updated

02.01

Gallery: Annual New Year's Concert in Tallinn

02.01

Number of NATO jets policing Baltic airspace back down to 8

02.01

Survey: Average Estonian household has six months' worth in savings

02.01

Russian politician condemns New Year's greeting border comments by Põlluaas

02.01

What the papers say: Estonia had a quiet New Year, but making waves abroad

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: