RIA: ID card can now be used with latest Mozilla Firefox update

The national Information System Authority (RIA) announced on Thursday that it had released a new version of the ID card software for the Windows operating system, which solved concerns yesterday that the new version of Mozilla Firefox could not be used with the ID card.

RIA announced on Wednesday Mozilla Firefox 71 does not allow electronic access to the ID card, and recommended using Internet Explorer, Edge or Google Chrome or the mobile ID service for authentication and signing instead.

On Thursday, RIA released a new version of the ID card software, which the agency says has solved the problem.

--

