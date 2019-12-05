ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
RIA: ID card can now be used with latest Mozilla Firefox update ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

The national Information System Authority (RIA) announced on Thursday that it had released a new version of the ID card software for the Windows operating system, which solved concerns yesterday that the new version of Mozilla Firefox could not be used with the ID card.

RIA announced on Wednesday Mozilla Firefox 71 does not allow electronic access to the ID card, and recommended using Internet Explorer, Edge or Google Chrome or the mobile ID service for authentication and signing instead.

On Thursday, RIA released a new version of the ID card software, which the agency says has solved the problem.

Editor: Helen Wright

mozilla firefoxnational information system authority
ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

