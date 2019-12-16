ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Mobile ID service in Estonia disrupted - now back online

News
BNS
{{1576487640000 | amCalendar}}
Mobile-ID is used in Estonia both to access various services as well as digitally sign documents.
Mobile-ID is used in Estonia both to access various services as well as digitally sign documents.
News

Estonia's Mobile ID service experienced disruptions on Monday morning, Baltic News Service reports, with the cause currently being determined.

A representative of SK ID Solutions, the developer of the Mobile ID service, told BNS that the problem likely arose from the company's side, adding it was looking into the causes of the outages. 

SK ID Solutions added that the disturbances were not the result of cyber attack.

The use of the Smart ID mobile app and the Estonian ID card is not affected, BNS reports.

According to BNS the Mobile ID service was back up and running by around 12.19 p.m. The precise cause of the disruption has still not been reported.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

e-estoniamobile idsmart idestonian id card
