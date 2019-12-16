Estonia's Mobile ID service experienced disruptions on Monday morning, Baltic News Service reports, with the cause currently being determined.

A representative of SK ID Solutions, the developer of the Mobile ID service, told BNS that the problem likely arose from the company's side, adding it was looking into the causes of the outages.

SK ID Solutions added that the disturbances were not the result of cyber attack.

The use of the Smart ID mobile app and the Estonian ID card is not affected, BNS reports.

According to BNS the Mobile ID service was back up and running by around 12.19 p.m. The precise cause of the disruption has still not been reported.

