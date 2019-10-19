ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

RIA: Number of cyber incidents in September slightly above annual average ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Information System Authority (RIA).
Information System Authority (RIA). Source: Nelli Pello/RIA
News

The Information System Authority (RIA) registered 275 cyber incidents in September, which is slightly above the annual average in Estonia but nonetheless lower on year.

Compared with the summer months, fewer bank-related phishing emails were registered in September, but phishing emails and websites nonetheless remain a significant problem in Estonian cyberspace, RIA said.

For example, University of Tartu email addresses were targeted by a wave of phishing emails last month. In these emails, victims ere sent a laconic Estonian-language message that their inbox will soon be full. Over 30 users entered their account details on the phishing website and, in turn, many of these accounts started sending out spam emails themselves.

RIA emphasized that the impact of compromising such email accounts can occur with a significant delay, when criminals work through the contents of retrieved messages and find information about potential new targets.

Last month, the authority was informed of another scam attempt made via a compromised email account in which a transfer of €112,000 was directed to a bank account controlled by the scammers. According to the authority, the targeted company, which operates in the transport sector, was able to halt the transfer and retrieve the money with the help of the bank.

A service failure occurred in the internal network of East-Tallinn Central Hospital (ITKH) last month that hindered its functioning to such an extent that the hospital was forced to temporarily switch to a paper-based regime. The hospital's emergency room likewise switched to an emergency regime. The incident was caused by a human error made when installing a new network device and normal operations were restored in less than two hours.

Emergency calls disrupted for 20-minute period

On the night between Sept. 24 and 25, for a period of 20 minutes, there were disturbances in communication with the emergency call center (Alarm Centre) due to a call distribution software failure. Upon encountering problems, the Alarm Centre immediately informed the Ministry of the Interior's IT and Development Centre, which manages the software, and the latter began working on resolving the issue.

During the failure, rescue organizers could not hear the caller in the calls that reach them, while callers were also unable to hear the rescue organizer. This happened late at night, when the call load is lighter, and 26 people called emergency services during the affected period. The Alarm Centre called each of them back, and, to the best of their knowledge, none of the callers was left without aid.

On Sept. 16, between 2:27-9:44 a.m., users were unable to use RIA's authentication service TARA due to a technical failure. As a result, users were unable to log into state e-services, including eesti.ee, with any kind of authentication tools. The failure was caused by a certification update in the system, disrupting the use of TARA customers, which include some 60 public e-services.

Smart-ID recognized by RIA

At the beginning of September, RIA and Smart-ID authentication service provider SK ID Solutions entered into a contract allowing Smart-ID to also be used as a form of authentication when accessing public e-services.

According to the authority, this is an important development in the central authentication service offered by RIA and used by over 60 public sector institutions or those responsible for public law functions. This service enables authentication via ID card, Mobil-ID, bank links and the eID tools of EU member states, and, beginning this week, Smart-ID as well. Previously, Smart-ID had predominantly been in use in private sector services and limited public e-services, including the services of the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) and the commercial register.

Prior to the introduction of Smart-ID, an expert group assessed that the service meets the "high" level of of electronic personal identification. This means that Smart-ID has been assessed as equivalent to the ID card and Mobile-ID.

In 2018, Smart-ID was recognized as a Qualified Signature Creation Device (QSCD) level service, which is the highest possible level available in the EU.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

information system authorityphishing scamscyber incidents


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:49

RIA: Number of cyber incidents in September slightly above annual average

16:34

Estonian ports' September cargo volumes down 3.3 percent on year

15:27

€174,900 in excise duty paid on tobacco-free snus in September

14:02

Teachers shocked by closed-mindedness of new kindergarten curriculum

12:40

Analyst: May take decades to see positive natural population growth

11:43

Estonia to allocate €675,000 to international humanitarian organizations

10:51

Elron September passenger numbers reach record high

18.10

Economic minister sends national energy, climate plan for approvals round

18.10

Estonian pig farms free of African swine fever for two years

18.10

Snap exercise Okas visited by representatives from NATO MNC NE

18.10

Ratas at European Council: EU goal must be welfare, clean environment

18.10

Kristiina Raud: Why is LGBT+ so special?

18.10

Paperless trial system to be postponed

18.10

Marju Lauristin: Social Democrats need new point of focus

18.10

Foreign Minister regrets blocking of European Union accession talks

18.10

Janek Mäggi steps down from Centre Party board

18.10

Money laundering data bureau to check major real estate firms

18.10

Turkish Embassy in Tallinn under additional surveillance by police

18.10

October party ratings: Estonia 200 gaining on SDE, Reform maintains lead

18.10

Elering to increase gas prices in 2020

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: