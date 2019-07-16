Postal service company Omniva warning customers of phishing scam

Estonian postal services company Omniva, which also operates Eesti Post, is warning customers of a fake campaign attempting to phish for client data under the Eesti Post or Omniva brands.

The campaign promises various prizes, asks for client feedback on services or informs customers of a received paid package. The fraudulent campaign is spreading both online and via text, but Omniva is not connected to it in any way whatsoever and is urging its customers to be careful, Omniva said.

According to the postal services company, special attention should be paid to the address, number or web domain from which such an offer is received. If the address seems foreign, customers should avoid opening any links. The correct domain is omniva.ee, and package notifications are sent from the address teavitus@omniva.ee.

Such fake campaigns often include recommendations posted from under fake accounts in order to lure inexperienced web users in an attempt to appear more trustworthy.

Omniva is imploring its customers to never enter their personal data to links sent online or via text. Omniva will never ask for its customers' credit card information, and so customers should be especially wary of messages asking for it, even if the logo included seems to be authentic.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!