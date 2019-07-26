LHV warning against phishing messages allegedly sent by bank

Following reports that LHV clients have received text messages on behalf of LHV Pank informing them of a new received payment or requesting their account to be updated and luring recipients with an accompanying link, the bank is warning its clients not to click on the links, as they did not send these messages.

LHV Pank has not sent these scam messages, and is asking people not to click on the links contained, and to avoid entering their personal details on the page linked in these messages, the bank said on Friday.

Behind the link included in the scam messages is a website similar in appearance to LHV's online bank page that attempts to acquire user IDs as well as Mobile-ID and Smart-ID PINs. The links people are asked to follow in these messages are short and begin with tny.sh and bit.ly.

The bank recommends ignoring and deleting these scam messages.

When logging into the online banking page, people should always ensure that it is an official bank channel. This is indicated by the correct web address, a correct page with working linnks, and a green padlock icon in the brower's address bar.

Users should never enter their PIN2 when logging into online banking, as it is only used for signing transactions and documents.

Should a client have doubts regarding a message, they should contact LHV to confirm that the message received was indeed sent by the bank.

Clients who have been the victim of phishing and have entered their details on a fake website should contact LHV customer support at info@lhv.ee.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!