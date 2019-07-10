SEB issues scam email, phone call warning

High street bank SEB has issued a warning concerning scam emails and phone calls which try to pass themselves off as official SEB communications, Baltic News Service reports.

The scam emails link to a website which appears to be SEB's own site and where people are asked to log into their account online. On closer inspection, the domain name in the address field is not SEB's own.

SEB says this is a phishing scam, aimed at harvesting account-holders' passwords.

The phone scam involves luring the unsuspecting into installing a program on their computer, with the promise of earning easy money though investing in Bitcoin or stocks.

SEB recommends ending such phone calls immediately and notifying the police.