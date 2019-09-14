ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

High street bank SEB updating older PIN calculator models ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
SEB headquarters in Tallinn.
SEB headquarters in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

High street bank SEB is phasing out older models of Personal Identification (PIN) calculators for customer authentication.

The bank says the older model calculators do not comply with current security requirements, and around 10 percent of the old calculators, which can be exchanged at a SEB branch for a fee, have not yet been updated.

The bank said that as of July, 17,000 of its customers were using the older model PIN calculators, adding this was the sole form of identification for around half of those people.

Many of those who have not updated their PIN calculator in fact use another method of authentication in any case, according to the bank.

"At present, around 10 percent of customers using old PIN calculators have not yet updated their calculators and it is very likely that most of the people who have not yet updated … have already created a new authentication tool over the course of the replacement period," bank spokespersons told BNS.

Users of the older style PIN calculators have been informed by the bank. The requirement to update kicked in Friday and a new PIN calculator costs €4. SEB's site is here.

All of Estonia's high street banks had phased out ID code cards by late 2018. Two of the most popular methods of authentication use a smartphone. The Smart ID app can be downloaded and makes use of two PIN numbers. The mobile ID makes use of the phone's SIM card, which can be requested from a mobile phone provider and has to be authenticated via the Police and Border Guard Board site.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

sebmobile idsmart idhigh street banks in estoniapin authentication in estoniaid calculatorsauthentication


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
13.09

Kaljulaid: Ukraine can become the next success story

13.09

Estonian Language lessons to take place onboard Tallinn-Narva trains

13.09

Increasing number of foreign workers seeking help from lawyers

13.09

Daily: Study says Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel could bring Estonia €50 million

13.09

Kersti Sarapuu likely to be next Centre Party Riigikogu grouping leader

Opinion
Business
11.09

Estonia's proposed 2020 migration quota to be one fewer than 2019

11.09

Rimi to launch online store in Estonia in 2020

11.09

2018 civil service pay €1,711 a month, rises highest in local authorities

11.09

Survey: Transferwise top employer pick for students, in diverse list

10.09

Statistics: Exports decreased in July while imports increased

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:02

Tänak Turkey woes continue on Saturday

16:51

Nationalist demonstration in Tallinn demands 'Est-exit'

15:49

Gallery: Hirve Park rally brings protest close to government's front door

13:33

Prime minister urges more action on environment

12:01

Hirve Park demonstration calls for Prime Minister Jüri Ratas' resignation

11:21

Tänak still not on the form coming into Rally Turkey day three

09:56

High street bank SEB updating older PIN calculator models

13.09

Maardu council opposition to table no-confidence motion in mayor

13.09

Interior minister: Highway building may use private sector, Estonian labor

13.09

One hunting violation so far recorded since season began in August

13.09

Government IT chief: Information systems chronically underfunded for years

13.09

Health and fitness guru: Junk food binges fine if you usually eat healthily

13.09

Opinion: The entertainment and educational value of Brexit

13.09

US Air Force transport plane in weekend low-level exercise over Estonia

13.09

Toom surprised EKRE voted with Centre on Estonian language bill

13.09

Minister for Population Affairs meets family values foundation

13.09

Kaljulaid: Ukraine can become the next success story

13.09

Estonian Language lessons to take place onboard Tallinn-Narva trains

13.09

Increasing number of foreign workers seeking help from lawyers

13.09

Daily: Study says Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel could bring Estonia €50 million

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: