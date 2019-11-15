ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Financial Supervision Authority checking SEB anti-money laundering policies ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
News

The Estonian Financial Supervisory Authority (FI) and the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, are investigating whether SEB's mechanisms to prevent money laundering suspected transactions have been sufficient.

Following the announcement by SEB Bank on Friday that Swedish broadcaster SVT is making a program on money laundering in the Baltics and SEB, the Financial Supervision Authority has announced that it is reviewing the bank's organizational structure and suspicious transactions. The same is being done by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority for SEB Sweden.

The two organizations are cooperating and coordinating their activities and the results will be published early next year.

According to the law, every bank is obliged to inform the Financial Supervisory Authority of transactions suspected of money laundering. The latter, by law, has the power to assess transactions more accurately and to decide on the next steps. The Financial Supervisory Authority does not conduct criminal proceedings and is not a competent investigative body, it emphasized.

The Financial Supervision Authority's general risk assessment report said the majority of riskier transactions by non-residents brokered by Estonian banks took place earlier. For example, the share of non-residents in Estonian banks' deposits has fallen significantly since 2014, from 20 percent to around 10 percent , primarily from around 8 percent to 0.4 percent in offshore areas.

At the end of 2018 and early 2019, the Financial Supervision Authority carried out extraordinary anti-money laundering checks in all banks operating in Estonia and branches of foreign banks operating in Estonia. 

The Inspectorate checked the application of due diligence measures at 16 banks. The audit assessed how the bank identifies the risks associated with its business activities, the risks the bank takes (risk appetite, business strategy), how the bank's control systems are reflected, and the bank's customer portfolio, particularly in the high-risk business area.

The authority said the risks related to servicing non-residents in Estonian banking have decreased significantly. Most of the bank's business is not exposed to a money laundering risk and in 2019 services will be mainly focused on local (or related) business and private clients, government and non-profit sectors.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

sebmoney launderingfinancial supervision authority
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16.11

South Estonian forest owners still counting cost of October storms

16.11

Isamaa leader rejects pension reform potential constitutional challenge

16.11

Eesti Energia renewables subsidiary triples output on year to October

16.11

Police suspect large-scale timber theft on Hiiumaa

16.11

M.V.Wool presents action plan on Listeria elimination

16.11

Centre Party illegal donations appeal overruled

16.11

Bus drivers encourage pedestrians to wear reflectors this winter

16.11

50 reservists taking part in infantry training

16.11

Reform Party leader files death threat report with police

16.11

Finance minister: Money laundering Nordic banks' responsibility

16.11

Gallery: Tallinn's Christmas market opens on Town Hall Square

15.11

Financial Supervision Authority checking SEB anti-money laundering policies

15.11

PPA seizes over 60 cannabis plants in Tallinn

15.11

What the papers say: Free sauna day in Narva, dog parks, Viljandi Folk

15.11

Digital tax could be considered in Estonia

15.11

Paper: Survey says Ratas is prefered prime minister

15.11

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Nov. 15-21

15.11

Luminor profits down over 60 percent on year to Q3 2019

15.11

Realtor: Rapid increase in apartment prices a myth

15.11

Paper: Baltics' biggest data center to be built in Saue Municipality

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: