ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Phishing scam mimics company staff emails, warns information authority ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Information System Authority (RIA) building in Tallinn.
Information System Authority (RIA) building in Tallinn. Source: Postimees/Scanpix
News

Cyber-criminals have been sending phishing emails to human resources departments at Estonian companies, in an effort to divert legitimate payroll payments to their own accounts, Baltic News Service reports.

Several companies have approached the Estonian Information System Authority (RIA), reporting emails which resemble those of in-house staff requesting that the HR department amend the supposed recipient's banking details.

To date, the scam has been unsuccessful, so far as the RIA is aware.

"We do not have information on the victims at present, but we know the e-mails have gone through, and luckily, no transfers have been made yet. Whether anyone anywhere has fallen for it, we do not know, as this is a quite fresh phenomenon," RIA chief of communications Helen Uldrich told BNS.

The criminals' ability to spoof legitimate email addresses is a matter for the company's own security, the RIA added.

"Unless corporate email communications are protected by the Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting & Conformance (DMARC) protocol or other security-enhancing tools, such emails can also easily come from a company's own e-mail addresses and appear even more credible," the authority warned on its own social media page.

The RIA also recommends double-checking with any colleague, business partner or service provider upon receiving an e-mails concerning bank details and other sensitive information, as an extra security measure, and companies may need to review their internal procedures and bank account checks.

Other recent phishing scams have seen emails purporting to be from at least two high street banks (SEB and LHV) as well as Omniva postal service provider.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

cybersecuritycybercrimecrime in estoniascams in estoniacybercrime in estoniaphishing scams


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

OPINION FESTIVAL 2019
MORE NEWS
13.08

Former Savisaar corruption co-defendant not to stand as witness

13.08

Tallinna TV in likely layoffs, may close in 2020

13.08

Last Estonian fur farm company faces economic problems, expects recovery

13.08

Alleged house fire murder victim youth died of carbon monoxide poisoning

13.08

Prime minister, incoming European Commission president, talk priorities

Opinion
Business
11.08

Prices of alcoholic beverages in Latvian stores not dropping yet

09.08

Finance minister: Attracting foreign talent to Estonia should be encouraged

09.08

Economist: Slowdown attributable to decline in shale oil product exports

09.08

Paper: Amazon establishes subsidiary in Estonia

09.08

Irish Estonian Business Network closes its doors

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:03

PPA says redundancies coming, interior ministry rejects claims

16:24

Opinion: MP salaries should be increased

15:17

Phishing scam mimics company staff emails, warns information authority

14:37

Russian president to meet Finnish counterpart in Helsinki next week

13:33

Pensions hike depends on state of budget, says Isamaa leader

13:15

Rakvere Theatre begins 80th season

12:44

EDF personnel in joint anti-terrorism operation in Mali

12:12

Ivo Linna, Kaire Vilgats to give free concert in Tallinn on Aug. 20

11:34

Kentucky Fried Chicken coming to Tallinn in October

10:35

Kontaveit cruises through to Cincinnati second round

09:54

Statistics: Employment of older people at 10-year high

09:26

Russia claims NATO jet 'chased off' by its fighters Tuesday

08:33

Animal welfare group highlights battery hen plight after air gun slaughter

13.08

Opinion: On EKRE and constantly being in the spotlight

13.08

Government to unveil state real estate purchase strategy Thursday

13.08

Gallery: Prime minister meets the men of the King's Royal Hussars at Tapa

13.08

Coalition agreed on pension reform bill, differ on ensuing pension hike

13.08

Urissaare country festival celebrating 5th anniversary

13.08

Gallery: Tartuff kicks off in pouring rain

13.08

Benefits restructure sees rise in pension payouts despite fall in claimants

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: