Nearly half million people using Smart-ID in Estonia

BNS
Smart-ID is used by nearly half a million people in Estonia. Source: ERR
Nearly 500,000 people in Estonia have signed up for SK ID Solutions' Smart-ID electronic authentication solution, which is used by a total of 2.6 million people across the Baltics.

The highest number of Smart-ID users, some 1.2 million, is in Lithuania, however the number of users in Latvia is approaching 1 million, Liisa Lukin, business development manager for value added services at SK ID Solutions, told BNS.

In comparison, a total of 230,000 people in Estonia and 260,000 people in Lithuania use Mobile-ID.

Smart-ID can be used to access the e-services of the financial, education, telecommunications, energy, state and retail sectors.

Since last November, users can also use Smart-ID to provide digital signatures legally equivalent to handwritten signatures; these signatures must be accepted in all EU member states.

Mobile-ID is SIM card-based digital identity solution which allows users to access e-services and digitally sign documents. An ID card is generally required to apply for Mobile-ID.

Smart-ID, which does not require a special SIM card, was developed by SK ID Solutions AS, the same developer as the electronic ID card and Mobile-ID.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

mobile-idsmart-idsk id solutions
