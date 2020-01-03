SK ID Solutions pays penalty to LHV for disruptions in Mobile-ID service

SK ID Solutions has paid a contractual penalty to AS LHV Pank for disruptions in the functioning of the Mobile-ID service, online news portal geenius.ee reported.

Grounds for lodging the demand for a contractual penalty are included in the agreement concluded between SK ID Solutions AS and providers of e-services. The maximum permitted duration of disruptions per the agreement, 45 minutes, was exceeded on several occasions last year.

"Generally speaking, LHV has good, constructive cooperation with SK," LHV spokesperson Priit Rum told the portal. "Unfortunately, disruptions occur, and SK has paid a contractual penalty to us." Rum declined, however, to reveal any details.

Spokespeople for SEB, Swedbank and Luminor told geenius.ee that they would not comment publicly on contractual relations, and would not disclose whether they have taken advantage of the opportunity to seek a contractual penalty from SK ID Solutions.

Coop Pank communications chief Martin Miido told the portal that they have not sought a contractual penalty from SK ID Solutions.

Mobile-ID is SIM card-based digital identity solution which allows users to access e-services and digitally sign documents. An ID card is generally required to apply for Mobile-ID.

Smart-ID, a free service which does not require a special SIM card, and Estonia's electronic ID are both likewise developed by SK ID Solutions.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!