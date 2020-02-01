ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
LHV does away with trading fees for Baltic shares

BNS
LHV headquarters in Tallinn.
LHV headquarters in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Beginning Saturday, private and business customers of Estonian bank LHV will be able to trade Baltic shares free of charge. With both management and transaction fees eliminated, investors can now benefit from investing smaller sums in Baltic shares, the bank said.

"Customers can now invest in Baltic shares even just €1 at a time without fearing that transaction fees will eat up their investment," said Martin Mets, head of Retail Investment Services at LHV Pank. "Investors can purchase €10 worth of Baltic shares every week, which used to be unreasonable due to transaction fees."

Consistent long-term investments are the best strategy for investors who don't want to trade stocks daily, Mets added.

LHV Group is a financial group and capital provider in Estonia. Its key subsidiaries are LHV Pank and LHV Varahaldus. It established a branch in the U.K. in 2018, where it operates in London to service the corporate clients of LHV's financial intermediaries.

LHV employs over 430 people, and provides banking services to some 202,000 clients. Pension funds managed by LHV have more than 177,000 active clients.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

bankinglhvbanks
