Prime minister talks digital policy with German justice minister in Tallinn

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) with German Minister of Justice and Consumer Protection Christine Lambrecht (SPD) in Tallinn on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) with German Minister of Justice and Consumer Protection Christine Lambrecht (SPD) in Tallinn on Tuesday. Source: Government Office
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) hosted German Minister of Justice and Consumer Protection Christine Lambrecht (SPD) in Tallinn on Tuesday. The pair discussed the functioning of the Estonian e-state, data protection and European Union digital policy development.

Ratas confirmed a readiness to share with Germany Estonia's experiences with the security relating to electronic databases, the legal regulation of digital services, and the public's ability to control their data.

"Estonia is always glad to share the experience of building our e-state," Ratas said, according to a government press release.

"The foundation of the digital state is for us formed from convenient services, which people trust. On the one hand, this is an achievement, but on the other, also a great responsibility, as we need to develop constantly our related registers and services, making them accessible and reliable to all, but also innovative and sustainable."

Speaking on his social media account, the prime minister said he was: "Happy to welcome...Christine Lambrecht in Tallinn," adding that he was glad to hear of Germany's digital goals ahead of taking on the rotating Council of the EU presidency later this year, a role which Estonia held in the second half of 2017.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

eujüri ratascyber securitydata protectione-estoniaestonian-german relations
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

