Prime minister of Finland to visit Estonia next week

Finland's new Prime Minister Sanna Marin will visit Estonia next week on one of her first official visits while in office.

Marin, who became prime minister in December, will visit Estonia and Sweden on her first two official overseas visits. She will visit Tallinn on Friday, January 10 and meet with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and President Kersti Kaljulaid.

In their meetings, the prime ministers will focus on bilateral relations between their countries and matters related to the Baltic Sea region, including environmental protection, along with European security and topical international issues.

Multilateral issues will also be addressed in the light of Estonia's status as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2020–2021.

Marin's meetings will also involve more detailed discussions of EU issues, such as progress on the EU's climate objectives, the multiannual financial framework and the enlargement of the Union.

--

