President Kaljulaid on working visit to Germany ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

BNS
President Kersti Kaljulaid.
President Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
President Kersti Kaljulaid is on a working visit to Germany on Monday and Tuesday, visiting the southern Federal State of Bavaria, where she will be honorary guest at the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU) annual conference, Baltic News Service reports.

President Kaljulaid is to talk to participants at the conference about how digitalization is changing societies and the impact of the digital revolution on society at large, and how the Estonian model could work in Germany and the EU as a whole, spokespersons for the president's office said.

The conference will also be attended by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

President Kaljulaid is also set to meet with Minister President of Bavaria and CSU leader Markus Söder, and German Development Minister Gerd Müller (CSU), in the latter case to talk about bilateral development cooperation in Ukraine.

Germany is to take on the rotating presidency of the EU, a post Estonia held in the second half of 2017, later this year, and the meeting will also look at how Estonia and Germany can jointly advance digital issues within the EU, it is reported.

European security and the need for member states to take greater responsibility is also on the table, BNS reports.

The CSU is the Bavarian sister party of the CDU, and part of the current German government coalition government.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kersti kaljulaidpresident of estoniaestonian-german relations
