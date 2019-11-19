Kaljulaid meets with new EU leaders

President Kersti Kaljulaid discussed European Union enlargement, climate change and the EU budget with Ursula von der Leyen, the next President of the European Commission, and Charles Michel, the next President of the European Council, on Monday in Brussels.

The discussion with von der Leyen focused on climate issues, the European Union budget and the principles of the next funding period, as well as security issues.

President-elect von der Leyen also expressed a keen interest in e-government and digital solutions in Estonia, as well as the Three Seas Initiative, the next summit of which will take place in Tallinn in June.

"In moving towards a climate-neutral economy, it is also important to regulate the taxation of energy coming from third countries to the European Union to avoid an unfair competitive advantage for "black" energy. For the next budget period, it is important to set ambitions with an emphasis on strategic goals, not just a slight adjustment to the previous budget," President Kaljulaid said after the meeting.

The meeting with Charles Michel focused on both the European Union's foreign policy challenges, including relations between the member states and Russia, and the next EU budget period.

Kaljulaid raised the theme of EU enlargement, which she said must continue. "The Western Balkans must be sent a message that the process is continuing. In addition to North Macedonia and Albania, those Eastern Partnership countries that are more ready for this should be encouraged," she said.

Kersti Kaljulaid and the next President of the European Council Charles Michel. Source: Office of the President.

