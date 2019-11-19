ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kaljulaid meets with new EU leaders ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
President Kersti Kaljulaid and the next President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.
President Kersti Kaljulaid and the next President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Source: Office of the President.
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid discussed European Union enlargement, climate change and the EU budget with Ursula von der Leyen, the next President of the European Commission, and Charles Michel, the next President of the European Council, on Monday in Brussels.

The discussion with von der Leyen focused on climate issues, the European Union budget and the principles of the next funding period, as well as security issues.

President-elect von der Leyen also expressed a keen interest in e-government and digital solutions in Estonia, as well as the Three Seas Initiative, the next summit of which will take place in Tallinn in June.

"In moving towards a climate-neutral economy, it is also important to regulate the taxation of energy coming from third countries to the European Union to avoid an unfair competitive advantage for "black" energy. For the next budget period, it is important to set ambitions with an emphasis on strategic goals, not just a slight adjustment to the previous budget," President Kaljulaid said after the meeting.

The meeting with Charles Michel focused on both the European Union's foreign policy challenges, including relations between the member states and Russia, and the next EU budget period.

Kaljulaid raised the theme of EU enlargement, which she said must continue. "The Western Balkans must be sent a message that the process is continuing. In addition to North Macedonia and Albania, those Eastern Partnership countries that are more ready for this should be encouraged," she said.

Kersti Kaljulaid and the next President of the European Council Charles Michel. Source: Office of the President.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

eu enlargementursula von der leyencharles michelkersti kaljulaid
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
19.11

Helme: Government is preparing a plan B in case NATO fails

19.11

Defense Minister: Plan B to NATO has never been discussed by government

19.11

Bank of Estonia releases University of Tartu coin for 100th anniversary

19.11

What the papers say: How Estonia votes at the UN, skeletons and Sputnik

19.11

Council chair: Tallinn should ban gas, diesel powered taxis

19.11

One bid placed in Tallinn Patarei complex auction

19.11

Russian Embassy to former Estonian defense chief: Get out of the tank

19.11

Reinsalu in Budapest: Hungary important ally in NATO

19.11

Kaljulaid meets with new EU leaders

19.11

Sympathy strikes in Finland could affect flights, ferries

19.11

Pediatricians want to include new shot in national immunization plan

19.11

All but too late to apply for residence permit under 2020 immigration quota

19.11

Centre Party has not abandoned introducing progressive income tax system

19.11

Unions, employers strike deal, minimum wage to increase to €584

19.11

Foreign Minister: Estonia cannot back down on Tartu peace treaty principles

19.11

European budget for 2020 approved, Estonia gets energy funds boost

19.11

Paper: Finnish media raises fears of Listeria in Estonian fish products

19.11

Paper: Estonians divided by prospect of Chinese investment

19.11

Estonia opens honorary consulate in Klaipeda

19.11

PÖFF film festival brings hundreds of international movies to Tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: