Gallery: Ratas meets with German Defense Minister Kramp-Karrenbauer

Photo: Prime Minister Jüri Ratas meets with German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. Author: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas met on Friday with German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer during a two-day visit to Estonia.

Ratas showed the defense minister around Stenbocki maja (Stenbock House) in Tallinn and held a meeting.

Kramp-Karrenbauer arrived in Estonia on Thursday afternoon and met with Estonian Defense Minister Jüri Luik the same evening.

Luik said Estonia highly values ​​Germany's support for strengthening defense and deterrence in the Baltic Sea region.

"Germany's commitment to the Baltic air security mission and the presence of NATO allied forces is remarkable," Luik said.

The defense ministers discussed international security policy and bilateral cooperation. Germany also outlined the priorities of its forthcoming EU Council Presidency.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer ja Jüri Luik 10. oktoobril Tallinnas. Autor/allikas: Kaitseministeerium

Kramp-Karrenbauer (57) was elected chairman of the German Democratic Union (CDU), taking over from Chancellor Angela Merkel on Dec. 7 last year. She became German defense minister on July 17, when Ursula von der Leyen resigned after being proposed as the next president of the European Commission.

Kramp-Karrenbauer was formerly the Secretary-General of the CDU and from 2011 to 2018 the Prime Minister of Saarland.

She is considered a possible successor to Merkel who has announced that she will not run again for the role of chancellor. 

-- 

Editor: Helen Wright

annegret kramp-karrenbauerjüri ratas


