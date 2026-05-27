X!

Reuters: NATO planning to boost presence in the Baltic states

News
NATO.
NATO. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

NATO plans to create a new command structure that would enable the rapid deployment of a large number of troops to Estonia and Latvia, according to sources cited by Reuters news agency.

The new command structure is intended to improve NATO's ability to rapidly deploy large troop contingents to the region. For NATO, this means being able to respond more quickly and in a more coordinated manner should the security situation deteriorate.

At present, all NATO forces stationed in the Baltic states and northern Poland are subordinate to a joint headquarters located in the Polish city of Szczecin.

Under the new plan, a second NATO corps, the Dutch-German Corps, would be assigned to the defense of Estonia and Latvia. Its headquarters are located in Münster, Germany, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The change comes as European NATO member states increase defense spending and assume greater responsibility for the continent's security. The proposed change reflects the Baltic region's growing strategic importance following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Although a preliminary agreement has been reached, according to Reuters' sources, it remains unclear when the new command system would officially take effect or how many troops would operate under the German-Dutch Corps in the event of a crisis.

A fully combat-capable corps typically consists of around 40,000 to 60,000 soldiers divided among up to three divisions.

The Dutch Ministry of Defense confirmed that the corps assignment "is currently being further specified" but declined to disclose details. Germany's Defense Ministry declined to comment, citing ongoing coordination with NATO. NATO said it would respond later.

Estonia's Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur said in August 2025 that Estonia was awaiting a decision from NATO headquarters on whether to station a forward command post of the alliance's German-Dutch corps in Estonia.

The Ministry of Defense has allocated €17 million for the creation of the base for which the western city of Pärnu has been considered a suitable location.

"We'll see how things develop. We've budgeted for it, so if the decision is made, we'll be ready to move forward immediately," Pevkur said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Kark Kivil

Source: Reuters

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:31

Ratings: Reform Party support continues to drop

10:05

Estonian art legends immortalized in photographer Kaupo Kikkas' new show

10:02

Police propose higher speeding threshold instead of mobile speed camera warning signs Updated

09:30

Harri Tiido: Pragmatic federalism in European defense

09:22

Police can secretly obtain people's health data with a simple request

09:02

Ministry official: We have a list of cultural artefacts to evacuate in case of attack

08:51

Estonia plans to scrap health certificates for food workers

08:43

EU president: Europe should develop a protocol for 'hybrid situations'

08:43

Reuters: NATO planning to boost presence in the Baltic states

26.05

'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' tops Estonian box office on release

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.05

FM: Russia makes 'false claims' about Baltics to distract from war crimes

25.05

Gallery: Estonian, US troops team up to restore historic Setomaa landmark

26.05

GPS interference across the Baltic region is eroding satellite navigation reliability

26.05

Court finds Kelly Sildaru father guilty of embezzlement of funds belonging to her

26.05

Estonia planning to slow bank transfers in attempt to fight fraud epidemic

25.05

Tallinn public transport to be validated by mobile phone from end of 2026

26.05

Healthy life expectancy rates fall for young Estonians

10:02

Police propose higher speeding threshold instead of mobile speed camera warning signs Updated

26.05

Tallinn wants taxis and electric cars to stop using bus lanes

26.05

Former Air Force chief: Most Ukrainian drones head toward their intended targets

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo