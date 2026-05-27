Reuters: NATO planning to boost presence in the Baltic states

NATO plans to create a new command structure that would enable the rapid deployment of a large number of troops to Estonia and Latvia, according to sources cited by Reuters news agency.

The new command structure is intended to improve NATO's ability to rapidly deploy large troop contingents to the region. For NATO, this means being able to respond more quickly and in a more coordinated manner should the security situation deteriorate.

At present, all NATO forces stationed in the Baltic states and northern Poland are subordinate to a joint headquarters located in the Polish city of Szczecin.

Under the new plan, a second NATO corps, the Dutch-German Corps, would be assigned to the defense of Estonia and Latvia. Its headquarters are located in Münster, Germany, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The change comes as European NATO member states increase defense spending and assume greater responsibility for the continent's security. The proposed change reflects the Baltic region's growing strategic importance following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Although a preliminary agreement has been reached, according to Reuters' sources, it remains unclear when the new command system would officially take effect or how many troops would operate under the German-Dutch Corps in the event of a crisis.

A fully combat-capable corps typically consists of around 40,000 to 60,000 soldiers divided among up to three divisions.

The Dutch Ministry of Defense confirmed that the corps assignment "is currently being further specified" but declined to disclose details. Germany's Defense Ministry declined to comment, citing ongoing coordination with NATO. NATO said it would respond later.

Estonia's Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur said in August 2025 that Estonia was awaiting a decision from NATO headquarters on whether to station a forward command post of the alliance's German-Dutch corps in Estonia.

The Ministry of Defense has allocated €17 million for the creation of the base for which the western city of Pärnu has been considered a suitable location.

"We'll see how things develop. We've budgeted for it, so if the decision is made, we'll be ready to move forward immediately," Pevkur said.

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