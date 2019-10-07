ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

German defense minister to visit Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
German Minister of Defense Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer
German Minister of Defense Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer Source: Scanpix
News

Minister of Defense for Germany Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is visiting Estonia this week to meet with PM Jüri Ratas and Minister of Defense Jüri Luik.

Kramp-Karrenbauer will arrive in Estonia on Thursday afternoon, which is when she will meet with her Estonian colleague Jüri Luik, the Ministry of Defense communicated. The head of Germany's ruling party and chancellor hopeful will meet with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas on Friday morning.

Kramp-Karrenbauer (57) was elected head of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) on December 7 last year and became Germany's defense minister on July 17 this year, after her predecessor Ursula von der Leyen left to take up the position of European Commission president.

Kramp-Karrenbauer has held the post of CDU secretary general and served as PM of Saarland in 2011-2018.

She is believed likely to follow Angela Merkel as chancellor as the latter has made it known she does not plan to run again.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

germanycdukramp-karrenbauergerman chancellor


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
05.10

Cultural endowment not enough for Linnahall facelift, up to politicians

05.10

German-British minimalist composer Max Richter to appear on ETV2 talk show

05.10

Tallinn City Government to tighten up snow removal practices

05.10

Former judge files criminal report on former Savisaar prosecutor

05.10

Ott Tänak goes into day three of WRC Rally Wales in the lead

what the papers say
Business
01.10

Savings stagnant despite wages growing faster than prices

01.10

Statistics: Industrial production increased in August

01.10

Nordica partner Adria Airways files for bankruptcy

30.09

Public vote to make Tartu a better place starts on Thursday

30.09

Statistics: Retail trade increased by 4 percent in August

FEATURES
Culture
Opinion
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
12:50

Tallinn proposes countrywide alcohol sale restrictions

12:23

ETV2 broadcasts documentaries as part of human rights month

11:50

German defense minister to visit Estonia

11:21

Danske ex-employee: We did as many non-resident transactions as possible

11:14

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas in NATO-related Afghanistan visit

10:46

Ornithologists flock to northwest Estonia to spot arctic migratory birds

09:58

Magnus Kirt wins Javelin Silver, though is stretchered off injured

09:31

Hunt's Indianapolis Colts in surprise upset win over Kansas City Chiefs

06.10

A closer look: Supreme Court decision in teenager cancer treatment case

06.10

Credit rating agency Fitch affirms Estonia's long-term score at AA-

06.10

Tänak wins Rally Wales, extends championship lead

06.10

Video: Car fleeing police drives up wrong side of Tartu maantee

06.10

Tänak still leading WRC Rally Wales Updated

06.10

In case you missed it: Monday, Sept. 30-Saturday, Oct. 5

05.10

Cultural endowment not enough for Linnahall facelift, up to politicians

05.10

German-British minimalist composer Max Richter to appear on ETV2 talk show

05.10

Tallinn City Government to tighten up snow removal practices

05.10

Former judge files criminal report on former Savisaar prosecutor

05.10

Ott Tänak goes into day three of WRC Rally Wales in the lead

05.10

Nine more nations join NATO cyberdefense center

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: