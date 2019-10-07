German defense minister to visit Estonia

Minister of Defense for Germany Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is visiting Estonia this week to meet with PM Jüri Ratas and Minister of Defense Jüri Luik.

Kramp-Karrenbauer will arrive in Estonia on Thursday afternoon, which is when she will meet with her Estonian colleague Jüri Luik, the Ministry of Defense communicated. The head of Germany's ruling party and chancellor hopeful will meet with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas on Friday morning.

Kramp-Karrenbauer (57) was elected head of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) on December 7 last year and became Germany's defense minister on July 17 this year, after her predecessor Ursula von der Leyen left to take up the position of European Commission president.

Kramp-Karrenbauer has held the post of CDU secretary general and served as PM of Saarland in 2011-2018.

She is believed likely to follow Angela Merkel as chancellor as the latter has made it known she does not plan to run again.