ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

First Estonian appointed European Commission spokesperson ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Vivian Loonela.
Vivian Loonela. Source: European Commission
News

Estonian Vivian Loonela has been appointed European Commission coordinating spokesperson for the environment, maritime affairs and fisheries, public health and food safety.

"I began work in the spokesperson's service (SPP) of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as the leading spokesperson on Green Deal-related matters," Loonela told ERR.

Loonela's first appearance was on Wednesday, when she led a European Green Deal-focused press conference in the European Parliament.

"The most important issue for the European Commission and its new president, von der Leyen, is how to make Europe into a carbon-neutral continent, and in order to achieve this, the Commission will adopt a strategy that will demonstrate how to achieve this with green economic growth and without damaging a single region in Europe," Loonela said, introducing the European Commission's new ambition, which was revealed at a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday.

The SPP of the European Commission includes a chief spokesperson, a deputy chief spokesperson and three coordinating spokespersons responsible for von der Leyen's three main priority areas — the Green Deal, the economy and digital issues. A total of 78 people work for the SPP, but just 17 spokespersons across various fields have the right to speak directly with the press.

In the previous Commission, Loonela worked as an adviser to Vice-President Andrus Ansip, who led on cybersecurity- and foreign policy-related matters. She has previous experience in the Commission leading the data protection foreign relations sector, in which she held talks with the U.S. focused on data protection-related matters, as well as experience with security and foreign affairs-related matters more broadly. She first began working in Brussels as an Estonian diplomat to NATO.

A crucial requirement for the position of coordinating spokesperson was English and French language proficiency, Loonela said, adding that she spoke both well thanks to the Estonian education system.

Estonian Anniky Lamp has also previously worked for the SPP. Lamp now works for European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson as a communications adviser responsible for EU and international media communications. Lamp also served as spokesperson for the Estonian presidency of the Council of the EU in 2017.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

european commissionvivian loonela
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
15:05

Law changed to make carbon monoxide detectors mandatory

14:39

Extra flights added to Saaremaa, Hiiumaa routes during upcoming holidays

14:18

What the papers say: Future of Europe with Russia or without?

14:04

Riigikogu adopts amendments to Income Tax Act

13:42

Survey: Voting preferences by demographic group

13:08

Tõnis Lukas appoints Mart Laar representative on Cultural Endowment board

12:45

Warning strike planned after talks for reinstating school principal fail

12:29

Viljandi County faces family doctors shortage

12:10

First Estonian appointed European Commission spokesperson

11:43

Fees for applying for passport, ID abroad to increase by €30 next month

11:22

Lux Express cuts Tartu-Kuressaare route

10:59

Jana Teder wins world masters in bikini fitness

10:41

Social Democrats most popular second vote choice, EKRE least popular

10:36

Tallinn sportspeople of the year are Anett Kontaveit and Heiki Nabi

10:15

Pedestrian accidents rise in Tallinn and Harju County

09:52

December party ratings: Reform in the lead, Isamaa on election threshold

09:31

Christmas trees selling for €10 and up this year

09:07

Estonian Ambassador to France presents credentials to President Macron

08:43

President appoints five new judges

08:20

Balticconnector gas pipeline between Estonia and Finland opened

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: