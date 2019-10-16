Gallery: Ratas meets with incoming President of the European Council

Future President of the European Council Charles Michel met with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas during a visit to Estonia on Tuesday and discussed the issues facing Europe.

Ratas said the work of the Member States of the European Union in the coming years will be framed by a jointly agreed strategic action plan.

He said: "It raises the big questions that we need to address together with all Member States. They are the security and well-being of Europeans, the climate and the environment, economic growth and the protection of European values ​​worldwide."

Ratas also mentioned Brexit as one of the big challenges and climate change.

Ratas also said one of the most important tasks in the near future is to agree on the future long-term budget of the European Union. "The budget plan shows what we want to see for the common future. In the next budget, the European Union must support reforms and investment in the future, as well as traditional common policies on science, the internal market, cohesion and agriculture," the Prime Minister said.

"The President-in-Office of the European Council has an important role to play in creating and maintaining European unity," he added

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!