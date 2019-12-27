President makes over 30 foreign working trips in 2019

President Kersti Kaljulaid made 32 overseas visits in 2019, three of them official state visits.

President Kaljulaid made four working visits each to the U.S., France and Germany, and two such visits each to Latvia, Poland and Ukraine.

The three official state visits were to Portugal in April, Slovenia in September and Kuwait in November.

President Kaljulaid also made working visits to Argentina, Belgium, Ethiopia, Finland, Greece, Italy, including the Vatican, Japan, Russia, St. Kitts and Nevis, Sweden and the U.A.E. (Abu Dhabi and Dubai).

