ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: President attends first Hanukkah candle lighting ceremony ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
President Kersti Kaljulaid attends first Hanukkah candle lighting.
President Kersti Kaljulaid attends first Hanukkah candle lighting. Source: Office of the President.
News

On Sunday President Kersti Kaljulaid attended the first candle lighting ceremony of Hanukkah at Tallinn's synagogue.

Kaljulaid gave a speech before the candle lighting and helped make bread.

After the ceremony, the president wrote on Facebook: "Today we lit the first Hanukkah candle with the Jewish community. We have an active and united Jewish community and, over the last thirty years, you have been able to restore much of what was destroyed by the German and Soviet occupations and to find new ways to advance the life of your community.

"We must stand together and be mutually supportive of freedom and against all injustice. This is what Hanukkah also tells us. A celebration of the victory of light and freedom, which reminds us that by staying true to ourselves and believing in freedom, even the worst of evil can be overcome.

"Your wisdom says that even a little light destroys much of the darkness. Then let the light come."

In Estonia there is only a small Jewish community of just under 2,000 people, compared to about 4,500 who lived in the country before the Holocaust, the director of the Estonian Jewish Museum in Tallinn, Amnon-Juzef Luvistsuk told ERR News in 2015.

In 2019 the eight-day festival of Hannukah starts at sundown on December 22 and ends on December 30. It involves lighting candles on a nine-branched candleholder known as the Hanukkiah or Hanukkah menorah

Hanukkah commemorates the Maccabean Revolt of 167-160BCE, in which a Jewish army rebelled against the ruling Hellenistic Seleucid Empire and won.

The Seleucids - who were culturally Greek - had outlawed Judaism and its practices, with King Antiochus attempting to make Jews pray and make sacrifices to Greek gods.

This prompted a small band of Jews to rebel against Antiochus in an effort to restore Judaism and remove the Selucids from Judea. After three years of war, this small army - known as the Maccabees - won, but their temple had been destroyed.

The Maccabees then proceeded to rebuild and cleanse the temple, and light flames to celebrate their victory. They only had enough kosher oil to burn for one day, but the flame miraculously stayed lit for eight days, giving them enough time to prepare a fresh supply of oil for the menorah.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

kersti kaljulaidhanukkah
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
15:34

Ratas: We do not cooperate with Sputnik

15:01

Otepää becomes winter capital

14:03

Increased security presence at Tallinn Christmas market

13:02

ERR News Christmas and New Year schedule

12:54

Tallinn's Old City Harbor bridge will be completed in 2021

12:26

German public broadcaster accesses ski doping messages involving Estonians

12:10

Estonia to see a rainy Christmas

11:42

Hunt's Colts roll over Carolina Panthers

11:14

Convicted traitor Herman Simm released early from prison

10:44

Listeria bacteria detected at three more Estonian food producers this year

10:11

Leading prosecutor on Danske money laundering case going on parental leave

09:34

Lüganuse municipality to hold three no-confidence votes on Monday

09:04

Gallery: President attends first Hanukkah candle lighting ceremony

22.12

SAPTK chairman accuses Youtube of worldview discrimination

22.12

Survey: 22 percent of citizens agree with Rail Baltic planned route

22.12

Insurance investigators identify fraudsters who staged accidents in Baltics

22.12

Saaremaa agrees €150,000 support for Kuressaare-Stockholm summer airline

22.12

Kaljulaid: 2019 brought many good things but leaders must tackle climate

22.12

Paper: UK Prime Minister has had a career based on lies

22.12

Viljandi eyeing Bolt's electric scooter service

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: