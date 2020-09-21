Tallinn Jewish School opens first class taught in Estonian language

The Tallinn Jewish School (Tallinna Juudi Kool) has opened its first class taught in Estonian and nine children started this September.

Until now there have only been classes taught in Russian at the school. The children in the Estonian class are following the Estonian curriculum instead of guide for the language immersion program, ERR's Russian news service ETV+ reported (link in Russian).

In addition to the usual curriculum-based subjects, first-graders are taught Hebrew and about Jewish traditions. The school has been operating in Tallinn for 30 years and its kindergarten for seven.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!