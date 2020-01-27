ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: Holocaust Remembrance Day service held in Tallinn ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Holocaust Remembrance Day service held in Tallinn on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
Open gallery
27 photos
Photo: Holocaust Remembrance Day service held in Tallinn on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Author: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

On Monday, a ceremony was held in Rahumäe Jewish Cemetery in Tallinn to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp and in remembrance of the holocaust.

Speakers at the ceremony were Mailis Reps (Center), Minister of Education and Research, Chairwoman of the Estonian Jewish Community Alla Jakobson, and Ambassador of Brazil to Estonia Roberto Colin. Israeli Ambassador Dov Segev-Steinberg and Head Rabbi Shmuel Kot also spoke. 

The Nazis killed over a million people in Auschwitz-Birkenau. In addition to Jews, political prisoners, members of sexual minorities, members of the resistance movement and prisoners of war were also killed.

Auschwitz was liberated by the Soviet army. Liberation Day is celebrated in many countries as a day of remembrance for the victims of the Holocaust.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day has been commemorated in Estonia since 2003. It takes place annually on January 27.

The United Nations designated International Holocaust Remembrance Day—January 27, the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau—to remember the six million Jewish victims and millions of other victims of the Holocaust and to help prevent future genocides.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:02

Paper: Estonia preparing for coronavirus with help from Sweden

17:38

Environmental associations: Nuclear plant would entail significant risks

17:09

Russia extends e-visas for Far East to 53 countries including Estonia

16:47

What the papers say: Freshwater mussels and Estonians in the Gambia

16:31

Estonia's seventh member of European Parliament starts work on Monday

16:04

Ministers: We took justice chancellor pension reform comments on board

15:31

Stats: Industrial and consumer confidence rise, retail confidence falls

15:10

Government sending pension reform bill to Riigikogu with confidence vote

14:51

Gallery: Holocaust Remembrance Day service held in Tallinn

14:44

Top officials paid bonuses for extra work, says Interior Ministry

14:14

Former principal of Kiviõli High School joins education NGO

13:51

Narva worried about declining population

13:32

Obesity epidemic continues in Estonia

12:54

€4.2 million Nõmme roadworks to see Tähetorni street close to late November

12:26

Small parties looking to work together at local elections

12:10

Government to put finishing touches on pension reform bill Monday

11:51

Kaljulaid: 'We need to remember our past today more than ever'

11:32

Paper: Police issue record number of traffic fines in 2019

11:09

Kiik: Flexible benefits system needed to tackle changing labor market

10:53

New phys ed syllabus to increase volume of instruction, retain grades

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: