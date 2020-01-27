Gallery: Holocaust Remembrance Day service held in Tallinn

On Monday, a ceremony was held in Rahumäe Jewish Cemetery in Tallinn to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp and in remembrance of the holocaust.

Speakers at the ceremony were Mailis Reps (Center), Minister of Education and Research, Chairwoman of the Estonian Jewish Community Alla Jakobson, and Ambassador of Brazil to Estonia Roberto Colin. Israeli Ambassador Dov Segev-Steinberg and Head Rabbi Shmuel Kot also spoke.

The Nazis killed over a million people in Auschwitz-Birkenau. In addition to Jews, political prisoners, members of sexual minorities, members of the resistance movement and prisoners of war were also killed.

Auschwitz was liberated by the Soviet army. Liberation Day is celebrated in many countries as a day of remembrance for the victims of the Holocaust.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day has been commemorated in Estonia since 2003. It takes place annually on January 27.

The United Nations designated International Holocaust Remembrance Day—January 27, the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau—to remember the six million Jewish victims and millions of other victims of the Holocaust and to help prevent future genocides.

