ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonia not to be represented at Holocaust remembrance event in Israel ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Then-prime minister Andrus Ansip laying a wreath at the Hall of Remembrance during his visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem. December 2012.
Then-prime minister Andrus Ansip laying a wreath at the Hall of Remembrance during his visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem. December 2012. Source: Gali Tibbon/AFP Photo/Scanpix
News

Estonia will not be represented at a high-level Holocaust remembrance event to take place in Jerusalem on Thursday, where leaders from at least 46 countries, including the U.S. and practically all EU member states, will present. President Kersti Kaljulaid and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) will be on foreign visits on Thursday, but President of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) said that he did not receive an invitation to the event.

"As organizers of the event are expecting only very high-level representation, but our president, prime minister and president of the Riigikogu have prior engagements, Estonia will not be represented at the event in Jerusalem," a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told ERR on Tuesday.

Kaljulaid is currently in Antarctica together with an expedition celebrating the bicentennial of the discovery of the continent, and Ratas is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos. Põlluaas told ERR, however, that he has other obligations at the time, and has not received an invitation to the event besides.

"Unfortunately it isn't possible for me to go; I'll be busy at the time," Põlluaas told ERR. He remained vague about what obligations he has on Thursday, but said that when the topic came up, he checked his calendar and saw that he already had a prior engagement at the time.

"I also personally have not received an invitation to go there," he continued. "But in any case, of course such a thing should be commemorated, that is very much clear. They were tragic events after all."

In addition to a plenary of the Riigikogu, the only other engagement listed on the president of the Riigikogu's official agenda around that time is the opening of Ludmilla Siim's personal exhibition in the gallery of Toompea Castle on Wednesday morning.

Ratas, meanwhile, is in Davos from Tuesday through Thursday, where is attending the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, a spokesperson for the prime minister told ERR. He is scheduled to return to Estonia late Thursday night.

Kaljulaid has been away from Estonia since January 16 and will be gone through January 31; prior to traveling to Antarctica, she also visited Chile.

President's message included

The foreign ministry spokesperson noted, however, that as representatives of Israel had asked each invited head of state for a personal message to be included in a book to be published for the occasion, Kaljulaid sent her message as well, meaning that Estonia will nonetheless be represented to some extent.

Israel has invited only heads of state or heads of parliament and, if necessary, prime ministers to attend a forum at Yad Vashem on Thursday. Among those to have confirmed their attendance as of last week are the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and president pro tempore of the U.S. Senate, Russian President Vladimir Putin, royalty from several countries, and the presidents of the European Parliament, the European Commission and the European Council.

As of January 15, in addition to Estonia, Ireland, Malta and Poland had not confirmed their attendance either.

The memorial event will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of foreign affairsisraelholocaustyad vashem
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:29

Tartu mayor: Continuing coalition with Center would have defied logic

16:11

Estonia granted short-term work permits to 28,297 in 2019

15:31

Gallery: Nature showing signs of spring in mid-January

15:07

Former SDE Tallinn City Commissioner joins Center Party

14:49

Estonia not to be represented at Holocaust remembrance event in Israel

14:23

Gallery: Director Tanel Toom wins Postimees' Person of the Year award

14:07

Man who smuggled €130,000 in his socks into Estonia given five-year ban

13:47

Oil shale mining waste products to be used in Rail Baltic construction

13:13

Survey: Majority of people think improving welfare should be state's goal

12:39

Anett Kontaveit Australian Open first round match postponed to Wednesday

12:11

Estonian economy estimated to grow no more than 2.5 percent in 2020

11:44

Ratas: Coalition collapse in Tartu a teachable moment

11:17

Prime minister attends World Economic Forum in Switzerland

10:46

Foreign trade and IT minister undecided on EKRE membership

10:29

Cross-country ski marathon postponed to March due to warm winter

09:43

Small theaters given over €3 million in state support boost

09:42

Reform and Center Party Tartu City Government coalition collapses

09:22

President Kersti Kaljulaid reaches Antarctica

09:18

Gallery: Invictus Games preparations begin, 12 Estonian vets to compete

08:53

Nurses union: Estonian healthcare system needs at least 500 more nurses

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: