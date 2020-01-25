ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Population minister to attend Auschwitz liberation anniversary in Poland ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Population minister Riina Solman (Isamaa).
Population minister Riina Solman (Isamaa). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Estonia's Population Minister Riina Solman will attend the ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland on Monday.

Spokespeople for the Interior Ministry quoted Solman as saying: "The history of Jews is wrought with painful wounds, the most tragic of which is the Holocaust. As a human being and minister, I believe that we must do our utmost to remember and commemorate what happened. Only by doing it can we stand firmly against the repetition of horrifying events in history,"

The ceremony commemorating 75 years of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp and the memory of victims of the Holocaust will take place in Oswiecim, Poland. High-level representatives from 50 countries are expected to attend.

The Estonian ambassador to Poland, Martin Roger, will also attend the ceremony.

Neither President Kersti Kaljulaid nor Prime Minister Jüri Ratas attended a Holocaust remembrance event in Isreal on Thursday.

Kaljulaid was in Antarctica with an expedition celebrating the bicentennial of the discovery of the continent, and Ratas was attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. 

International Holocaust Remembrance Day has been marked in Estonia since 2002. The ceremony to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day this year will start at the Rahumae Jewish Cemetery in Tallinn at 1 p.m.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

riina solman
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:34

Gallery: KuKu Klub celebrates 85th birthday

14:22

City of Tartu and five counties sign cooperation agreement

14:08

Fentanyl usage has declined but is being replaced by new substances

13:44

Ratas: World Cleanup Day has become part of Estonia's brand

13:17

Population minister to attend Auschwitz liberation anniversary in Poland

12:40

TÜK clinic heads present proposals for alternative reform

11:23

Estonia challenging EU oil shale transition fund calculation methodology

10:46

Health Board: Risk of contracting coronavirus in Estonia is very low

10:34

Aeg: Prison time for first-time drunk driving offense too harsh

09:31

Ratas: New bill changing pharmacy reform would cause confusion

08:22

Anett Kontaveit races past world number eight in Australian Open

24.01

Audit firms find forests are sustainably run by state manager RMK

24.01

Allar Jõks: Chancellor of Justice bang on target

24.01

Parmas: Perling's new position at prosecutor's office is still unknown

24.01

Jaak Allik: No satire in Old Baskin's Theater anymore

24.01

SDE hopes to have coalition agreement for Tartu ready next week

24.01

Helme to meet Eesti Loto supervisory board over corruption allegations

24.01

Tallinn refuse disposal company hikes prices from March

24.01

Estonia to sell €2 million worth of renewable energy quotas to Malta

24.01

Wind farm developers not interested in helping pay for new radars

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: