ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kaljulaid: 'We need to remember our past today more than ever' ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
A candle to remember the holocaust in the president's office.
A candle to remember the holocaust in the president's office. Source: Mattias Tammet/ Office of the President
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid said on Holocaust Memorial Day all attempts at Holocaust denial or justification of crimes committed against humanity must be resisted and the past must be remembered.

In a statement released on Monday, the president quoted the words of a young Jewish girl written in a letter who was sent to Klooga concentration camp in Nazi-occupied Estonia.

Kaljulaid said: "It is our duty to resist all attempts at Holocaust denial or justification of any crime committed against humanity, including genocides. We must talk about these atrocities even to schoolchildren and explain what caused such appalling events in the history of the human race. This is a measure of our humanity and a guarantee that those crimes will never be repeated."

Kaljulaid did not attend the holocaust memorial ceremony in Isreal last week and neither did Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center).

Population Minister Riina Solman (Isamaa) will attend the ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland on Monday.

The following is the president's full statement:

"Maybe someone will survive this — I wish you a happy life. We are to die. I am sure that one day people will find out where our grave lies. My father and mother are standing here beside me – and beside themselves with fear for me, their daughter. My hand is shaking as I write this on the verge of death. I am proud to be Jewish."

"These are the words of a young girl from the Klooga concentration camp in Nazi-occupied Estonia. Her farewell letter was found among the personal belongings of the murdered. We do not know who that girl was, but we know the terrible fate that befell her and her family. The terrible fate of all Holocaust victims in those cruel killing factories where your only fault was your nationality.

"The Klooga concentration camp was one of the first places in Europe where the horrors of the Holocaust became documented in the autumn of 1944. It is difficult to find fitting words while being in such places that are filled with death, humiliation, pain and inhumanity, because you can sense the horrors there even today. Yet we should never lapse into silence and forget about crimes committed against humanity. These crimes are derived from malevolence fuelled by inhuman ideologies. If we allow oblivion, lies and half-truths to gain a foothold in our life again, it might foster new evil intentions and new horrors.

"Therefore, it is our duty to resist all attempts at Holocaust denial or justification of any crime committed against humanity, including genocides.We must talk about these atrocities even to schoolchildren and explain what caused such appalling events in the history of the human race. This is a measure of our humanity and a guarantee that those crimes will never be repeated.

"We need to remember our past today much more than ever. So that our comprehension and our remembrance serve to prevent trust in belligerent, totalitarian or tyrannical forces.

"So that it will never again be too late and we will not have to regret our perilous inaction.

"So that no child, mother or father will have to fear an inhuman regime and write their farewell letter in a killing factory.

"We will remember the Holocaust victims forever." 

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

kersti kaljulaidholocaust remembrance day
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:14

Former principal of Kiviõli High School joins education NGO

13:51

Narva worried about declining population

13:32

Obesity epidemic continues in Estonia

12:54

€4.2 million Nõmme roadworks to see Tähetorni street close to late November

12:26

Small parties looking to work together at local elections

12:10

Government to put finishing touches on pension reform bill Monday

11:51

Kaljulaid: 'We need to remember our past today more than ever'

11:32

Paper: Police issue record number of traffic fines in 2019

11:09

Kiik: Flexible benefits system needed to tackle changing labor market

10:53

New phys ed syllabus to increase volume of instruction, retain grades

10:28

Robert Burns poems translated into Estonian released as album

09:54

Statistics: Record crop harvest in 2019 but egg production declined

09:24

Pentus-Rosimannus: Climate policy double dealings to prove costly

09:04

Samost and Sildam: Jail time too much for first DUI

08:27

Prime Minister offers condolences following Kobe Bryant death

07:13

Anett Kontaveit through to Australian Open quarter finals

26.01

Tax and Customs Board: €147 million of overpaid income tax to be returned

26.01

Olukorrast riigis: Public expectation unconvincing as reason behind reform

26.01

Startup Estonia creates new startup database

26.01

Pealtnägija: Women find it difficult to reach top echelons in politics

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: