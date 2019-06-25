ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Jewish graves vandalized in Tallinn ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Vandalized grave in Tallinn's Jewish cemetery.
Vandalized grave in Tallinn's Jewish cemetery. Source: Jewish Community of Estonia/Facebook
News

Five gravestones in Tallinn's Rahumäe Jewish cemetery were pushed over in the night to 23 June, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) reported.

"This ugly act of vandalism where our ancestors rest in peace, and where everyone thinks of their spirituality, their connection to past generations, and human values, is insulting, frightening, and unacceptable in our society," representatives of the Estonian Jewish Community said on Tuesday.

Unknown perpetrators pushed over five gravestones and spray-painted a swastika on the large stones close by the Lille bus stop. Upon discovering the damage, the Jewish Community reported the incident to the authorities, ERR's Estonian-language news wrote.

Chairwoman of the Estonian Jewish Community, Alla Jakobson, said that she finds it hard to believe that these acts of vandalism were committed deliberately on one of Estonia's public holidays.

The PPA have started an investigation, she said. "I'm convinced that the investigation will identify the individuals whose acts stir up resentfulness and pain," Jakobson added.

Tallinn's Jewish cemetery dates back 110 years. It is the location of a memorial dedicated to the Jewish victims of the 1941 Soviet deportations as well as to victims of the persecution of Estonian Jews during the German occupation in World War II.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

jewish cemeteryantisemitismestonian jewish community


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
10:31

Jewish graves vandalized in Tallinn

08:03

More than 20,000 travel to Saaremaa for Midsummer

07:40

Midsummer weekend relatively quiet for police, rescue services

23.06

President on Victory Day: Defense starts with everyone

23.06

Arbitration overrules Tallinna Vesi tariff complaint, must pay costs

22.06

Latvia and Estonia celebrate 100th anniversary of Battle of Cēsis victory

22.06

Killer deliberately targeted taxi drivers, motive still unknown

22.06

Interior minister proposed immigration amends include digital nomad visa

Opinion
15:50

Nordica: Return to Tallinn remains available option

15:23

Estonia to take part in European Space Agency mission for first time

14:28

Power engineers laid off in Narva facing difficulties finding work

14:13

Foreign minister condemns return of Russia to PACE

13:10

Beyond Omniva, no company interested in universal postal services tender

Business
20.06

Prime minister says no further excise cuts as Latvia retaliates

20.06

Rural Affairs Ministry: Cooperation with China guaranteeing export growth

20.06

Statistics: Population decrease slowing but continuing

18.06

Bolt, Citybee to launch electric scooter services in Tallinn

18.06

Businessman admits to bribing Centre Party, released from trial

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:15

Lux Express announces domestic, international expansion

16:20

CityBee to launch electric scooter rental in Tallinn on Friday

15:50

Nordica: Return to Tallinn remains available option

15:23

Estonia to take part in European Space Agency mission for first time

14:28

Power engineers laid off in Narva facing difficulties finding work

14:13

Foreign minister condemns return of Russia to PACE

13:10

Beyond Omniva, no company interested in universal postal services tender

12:30

Venezuelan oil sanctions could harm Estonian road construction

11:52

Estonian PACE representatives vote against restoring Russia voting rights Updated

10:55

Gallery: Thousands gather for Tartu Song Festival

10:31

Jewish graves vandalized in Tallinn

08:03

More than 20,000 travel to Saaremaa for Midsummer

07:40

Midsummer weekend relatively quiet for police, rescue services

23.06

Kontaveit through to Eastbourne second round

23.06

President on Victory Day: Defense starts with everyone

23.06

Gallery: Victory Day parade in Tartu

23.06

Arbitration overrules Tallinna Vesi tariff complaint, must pay costs

23.06

Women's épée team loses in European quarter finals

22.06

Latvia and Estonia celebrate 100th anniversary of Battle of Cēsis victory

22.06

Killer deliberately targeted taxi drivers, motive still unknown

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: