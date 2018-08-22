Holocaust victim memorials vandalised at Kalevi-Liiva

Sometime Saturday overnight or on Sunday, just days ahead of the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, unidentified individuals vandalised multiple Holocaust memorials at Kalevi-Liiva, Harju County, the execution site of thousands of victims of Nazism.

The memorials were tagged with a swastika, penises and antisemitic and Nazi messages as well as burned, likely using a blowtorch.

The vandalism was discovered by local residents, who notified the police, the municipal government and Estonia's Jewish community about it.

Kalevi-Liiva is the final resting place of an estimated up to 6,000 people murdered by the Nazis. Memorials were erected at the site for both Jewish and Roma victims of the Holocaust.

This is not the first time that the memorials at Kalevi-Liiva have been vandalised.