Gallery: Vandals deface MS Estonia memorial

Vandals have defaced the MS Estonia memorial in central Tallinn with graffiti.

The graffiti had reportedly appeared some time overnight and was spotted around 7.30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

It is not the first time the memorial to the 852 people who perished in the September 1994 sinking, named "Katkenud liinid" ("Broken lines"), has been vandalized with graffiti.

--

