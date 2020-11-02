Man sentenced to 17 years' jail for drug dealing

A 42-year-old man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for large-scale drug-dealing offenses, as well as firearms offenses.

Harju County Court sentenced Roman Kalašnikov to the 17-year term Monday after finding him guilty of narcotics-related crimes, as well as possession of components of an automatic rifle prohibited to civilians.

In accordance with standard Estonian legal proceedings, Kalašnikov was charged by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Police found in excess of 400 grams of a methadone and carfentanyl cocktail in various locations in the residential district of Lasnamäe, following Kalašnikov's arrest in February 2019.

Kalašnikov also stood charged with handling other illegal drugs in large quantities, which he had used forest hides outside of the capital to conceal ahead of making deals, it is reported.

Kalašnikov had diluted and packaged illegal narcotics for sale, the charge sheet read. His trial began in March this year.

--

